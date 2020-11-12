$15M in federal funds help arts organizations offset pandemic losses

Arts + Literature Laboratory was set to open its new space at 111 S. Livingston St. last spring. Volunteers and staff at ALL had planned 44 summer camps, more concerts and larger exhibitions. ALL received $22,816.74 from the CARES Act.

“This grant is especially helpful to ALL,” co-founder Jolynne Roorda said. “As a mostly volunteer-run organization that doesn’t have employees, we weren’t eligible for PPP (paycheck protection program) funding that has helped other nonprofits keep their staff employed through the pandemic.”

Originally, the Wisconsin Department of Administration had announced $5 million in available funds. But demand was so high — more than $27 million — that in mid-October, the state added another $10 million of federal funds to the pot and prioritized spreading the funds out as far as it could.

Among recipients in Madison were the Madison Circus Space, Black Arts MKE, Inc., ArtWorking, Olbrich Botanical Society, Madison Flute Club, Bethel Horizons Foundation and Wisconsin Chamber Choir. Eight out of 10 Overture resident organizations received funding, as did WORT/89.9 FM, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and the Bartell Theatre foundation.

In Dane County, the Ice Age Trail Alliance received $90,112.99. The Mount Horeb Area Arts Association received $1,423.95.