$15M in federal funds help arts organizations offset pandemic losses

Faced with canceled performances, scrapped fundraisers and suspended classes, 419 arts and cultural organizations from around Wisconsin applied for grant funds through the federal CARES Act.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced 385 organizations were approved for a combined $15 million. Funds from the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program were awarded across 130 communities in 52 counties.
In Dane County, the 60 grantees ranged from volunteer-run community theater companies, historical societies, farm museums and local radio stations to professional arts organizations like Overture Center for the Arts, the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Ballet and the Madison Children’s Museum, all of which received the maximum grant amount ($137,712.39).
“It’s unprecedented for the state to give this type of funding to the arts,” said Allen Ebert, executive director of Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM). “We’re historically at the bottom of supporting the arts.
“I’m so thankful that the government saw our industry was suffering and stepped up and is helping us through,” he added. “It will have a huge impact on how our community recovers and is shaped out of this pandemic.”
Easy process
Chris Delamarter, president of the board for Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus, said the process to apply for grant funds was “pretty straightforward.” Organizations could qualify by being based in Wisconsin, in operation at least since March 1, 2019, designated as a nonprofit and operating for the public benefit, among a few other qualifiers.
Then they had to document need.
“In our case it wasn’t so much that we generated expenses, it was more that we lost revenue,” Delamarter said. The Men’s Chorus, an LGBTQ+ vocal ensemble founded in 1997, had planned its “Heroes & Villains” cabaret fundraiser for March 13-14. It canceled on the day of the event.
“We were fortunate, we got insurance payouts to offset losses from our spring and summer concerts,” Delmarter said. The CARES Act funding, a grant of $9,345.71, will cover fall and winter.
“Singing is a super-spreading event,” Delmarter said. “We knew we had to be careful. The health and safety of members is of primary importance. This grant is a further buffer to keep us going into next year.”
Arts + Literature Laboratory was set to open its new space at 111 S. Livingston St. last spring. Volunteers and staff at ALL had planned 44 summer camps, more concerts and larger exhibitions. ALL received $22,816.74 from the CARES Act.
“This grant is especially helpful to ALL,” co-founder Jolynne Roorda said. “As a mostly volunteer-run organization that doesn’t have employees, we weren’t eligible for PPP (paycheck protection program) funding that has helped other nonprofits keep their staff employed through the pandemic.”
Originally, the Wisconsin Department of Administration had announced $5 million in available funds. But demand was so high — more than $27 million — that in mid-October, the state added another $10 million of federal funds to the pot and prioritized spreading the funds out as far as it could.
Among recipients in Madison were the Madison Circus Space, Black Arts MKE, Inc., ArtWorking, Olbrich Botanical Society, Madison Flute Club, Bethel Horizons Foundation and Wisconsin Chamber Choir. Eight out of 10 Overture resident organizations received funding, as did WORT/89.9 FM, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and the Bartell Theatre foundation.
In Dane County, the Ice Age Trail Alliance received $90,112.99. The Mount Horeb Area Arts Association received $1,423.95.
“They did smaller grants so everybody could be funded,” Roorda said. “It wasn’t just the large organizations that got funding, it was all sizes. For us, it’s just essential.”
In a Nov. 6 webinar for recipients, the DOA clarified that these grants represented a single round of funding. The funds apply only for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
“I’m just glad the breadth of arts organizations were funded,” said Ebert at CTM. “We need a diverse arts ecosystem coming out of this, especially with everything going on in our world. It’s really important to have diverse culture, diverse arts represented.
“I’m glad the state did what they did and tried to fund as many as they possibly could.”
