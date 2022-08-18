Artists find creative and sober space to make and show work at Communication Madison

The low-profile building at 2645 Milwaukee St. doesn't have a flashy presence, although its storefront is embellished with a mosaic mural and letters on the awning advertise what’s inside: “Communication: Gifts. Music. Art."

And a mission to break down barriers.

Founded in early 2018, the all-volunteer-run nonprofit has survived through the COVID-19 pandemic and is now revving up its presence. Communication Madison was founded as a creative and sober space for all ages, a “DIY art and music” hub where people could come together to make and listen to performances and create and show art.

“We are a sober space, and that is to make sure we can have children and teens and welcome them,” said Sara Meredith, who manages the shop at Communication. “A lot of art spaces like to have alcohol on site, but we feel that isn’t inclusive of younger artists and want opportunities for them to feel nurtured. We want everyone to feel welcome.”

Along with a shop featuring the work of more than 80 local and regional artists — from jewelry and clothing to paintings, photography, music CDs and zines — Communication has a work space for a print collective complete with a risograph printer, and a performance area with a stage and a couch that gets moved throughout the room, depending on the audience layout for a performance.

“The couch has been here since the beginning, for that homey, welcoming vibe,” Meredith said. “It’s like our mascot, in a way.” The couch welcomes hanging out, “like in your grandparents’ basement, having conversations — safe conversations,” she said.

Communication first came to the attention of Michael Wojtasiak when he attended some music shows there. Now as a volunteer he manages the venue’s live events, including comedy, poetry and open-mic shows as well as performances by independent musicians.

“I have been looking for a place like Communication since my teen years, looking for an all-ages music and art space that fostered a community,” said Wojtasiak, now the father of an 11- and 13-year-old. “I love the wide array of projects and ideas that Communication embraces. What's best is seeing this space and this organization be the thing that my kids want in their lives as they reach their own teen years.”

Giving access — and advice

A current exhibition featuring works by 26 artists, titled “Communication: Meaningful Connections,” wraps up Aug. 21, and will be followed by “Communication Part 2: Revelations,” running Sept. 24 through Jan. 2.

Most of the new artists exhibiting or selling work at Communication are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous or people of color), Meredith said. Communication also has a partnership with Artworking, a Madison nonprofit that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities, and features three to five Artworking artists at any one time. Meredith reaches out to artists who otherwise “might not have access to sell their work in Madison,” she said.

“It’s very hard in Madison as an artist to enter if you don’t have connections already established in the art world. Like, who do you talk to? How do you start having shows on your exhibition record if you’ve never shown before? We can have those conversations with people and actively help them.”

“It’s very, very important to us that artists get paid for their work,” said Meredith, an artist herself who exhibits at Communication. “Part of the reason we exist is to make sure that artists get paid for their work.”

Popular Madison artists at Communication include Michael Ward, who sells original paintings, prints, stickers, clothing and accessories at the shop. Ward, who has cerebral palsy and as a boy was urged by his mother to use art to express himself and overcome a severe stutter, has lately been creating coloring books that he describes as “urban abstract work that tells a story.”

“Being a part of Communication has been an awesome experience,” Ward said. “I always wanted to have my art in a local shop, and it turned out well — I’ve made a lot of connections.”

“It’s welcoming and I like the variety of work here,” said Hannah Thorn, an exhibiting artist who also volunteers in the shop. Sales have been good. “I’ve been giving away work for years,” she said. “It’s nice to be valued.”

Emerging artist Lael Sheber learned about Communication when looking for ways to connect with the Madison art community during the pandemic lockdowns. "I was impressed with their online art auctions where some of the proceeds were donated to other organizations," Sheber said. "I felt like their mission and community involvement would be a great place to launch some of my art into the world. I was also excited to volunteer and meet other artists in Madison."

A shop, festivals and markets

The Communication shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. A ramp was recently added for better accessibility to the building. Artwork is also featured 24/7 on the nonprofit’s website, communicationmadison.com/online-shop.

And Communication is taking artwork for sale to festivals and markets, such as the Eken Park Festival on Aug. 20 and the Willy Street Fair Sept. 17-18. Last year Communication co-presented with Garver Events a successful art sale at the Eastside Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill, and plans are in the works for a 2022 repeat Dec. 10-11, Meredith said.

“The reason I volunteer to do this is because this is a place I wish had existed when I was a kid,” she said. “Our name is Communication, which is all of the things that we do.

"Art, music, dance — all of these things, what do they do? They communicate. It’s part of being human — connecting with community.”