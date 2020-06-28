'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' a hit locally and nationally for isolated gamers amid COVID-19

The first few weeks of quarantine, I played a lot — catching bugs and fish to donate to the island museum curator or to sell to Tom Nook’s nephews for bells (the in-game currency). I soon paid off the tent that Nook gave me.

When I paid that off, he built me a house, asking for a larger mortgage. When I paid that off, he expanded my home. And so the cycle continued. Bugs, fish, mortgages.

Players also have a lot of control over what happens on their islands, something that I and many others have felt we’ve lost with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“I get to have this kind of community that I’ve built and that I’ve put a lot of time and energy into,” Caldwell said. “Seeing it grow and thrive feels like a kind of utopian opposite of what we’re seeing now with local businesses struggling and neighbors feeling really disconnected from each other.”

The game also offers connection opportunities for friends who can’t see each other due to quarantining. Through an airport, run by dodo birds, players can fly to each other’s islands if they have a code and an internet connection. Friends can show off their islands to each other and can even shop at each other’s stores.