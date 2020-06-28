'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' a hit locally and nationally for isolated gamers amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the outside world, I went fishing. And catching bugs, paying off mortgages, breeding flowers and doing lots of crafting.
And I wasn’t alone – I was, of course, surrounded by the cute animal residents of my island in Nintendo’s runaway hit “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” – but according to news reports everyone from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Elijah Wood are playing the game. Even Madison’s Overture Center and FPC Live have gotten into creating merchandise only available in the game.
Researcher Kyrie E. H. Caldwell, who studies video games at the UW-Madison Wisconsin Center for Education Research, said the game likely would have been popular in any circumstances — it’s a major title for Nintendo — but the isolating experience of living during a pandemic and its ensuing health measures skyrocketed purchases and playtime.
“I think there has been a certain kind of lightning in a bottle here in terms of just how relevant this game has been since its release,” Calwell said.
An escape
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is a slow-going, peaceful game that many people in Madison and around the world, including myself, have been using as a sort of escape from the uncertainty of the times.
I downloaded the game onto my Nintendo Switch console the day it came out, March 22. That afternoon, I designed my character and traveled to my new home — a deserted island filled with peach trees, mum flowers and many more weeds. All of the game’s programmed characters are animals, including the two who come to settle the island with you and Tom, Timmy and Tommy Nook, the tanukis (raccoon-like animals) who run island services and the store.
I played the original “Animal Crossing” as a kid on the Nintendo GameCube, so I knew what came next. The jovial travel agent who created this island settlement asked for my payment.
But, well, you see … I didn’t have any money. I came to the island with nothing but my clothes.
This brings us to the only real thrust to moving forward in the game: mortgage payments. While a virtual mortgage payment may seem like added stress in your life, Nook is surprisingly benevolent for a money lender. You needn’t worry about monthly payment or accruing interest; just pay him back when you can!
The relaxing music, bright colors and simple lifestyle one lives in the game makes it a great escape from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns.
Like many people fortunate enough to still be employed, I work from home. Every few days I walk to the park, and every couple weeks I go to the grocery store. But most days, I check in on my island.
Control in a time of uncertainty
Caldwell said I’m far from alone in my hours spent playing “Animal Crossing.” In fact, she has also been playing. A lot. She attributes the game’s popularity in part to its design and in part to efforts to socially distance during the pandemic.
“I think I would be connecting to this game a fair amount, but the kind of hours that I can pour into it, I think, has a lot to do with the current social state,” Caldwell said.
The first few weeks of quarantine, I played a lot — catching bugs and fish to donate to the island museum curator or to sell to Tom Nook’s nephews for bells (the in-game currency). I soon paid off the tent that Nook gave me.
When I paid that off, he built me a house, asking for a larger mortgage. When I paid that off, he expanded my home. And so the cycle continued. Bugs, fish, mortgages.
Players also have a lot of control over what happens on their islands, something that I and many others have felt we’ve lost with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“I get to have this kind of community that I’ve built and that I’ve put a lot of time and energy into,” Caldwell said. “Seeing it grow and thrive feels like a kind of utopian opposite of what we’re seeing now with local businesses struggling and neighbors feeling really disconnected from each other.”
The game also offers connection opportunities for friends who can’t see each other due to quarantining. Through an airport, run by dodo birds, players can fly to each other’s islands if they have a code and an internet connection. Friends can show off their islands to each other and can even shop at each other’s stores.
It’s also just a great conversation facilitator. A few times, I’ve set up my laptop to video chat with a friend while both of us had our Switches in hand. We talked about what was going on in our real lives as well as on our islands. Caldwell said she’s done the same with her brother, who lives in Germany. Visiting with her brother, she said, is the thing that “really gets me grinning.”
“Having that experience of visiting with relatives that I don’t get to visit with often, I was surprised how affected I felt by that,” Caldwell said. “It was really nice.”
Promoting art in ‘Animal Crossing’
I and other players are also drawn to the creative components: You can cross-breed flowers to get new colors to plant around your island. You can buy new furniture and clothes from the two island shops. You can even design your own artwork and clothing to share with others — something two Madison organizations have taken advantage of during the pandemic shutdowns.
Anya Kubilus, who manages social media for the Overture Center, designed a set of paintings that, when hung together, display the Overture Center. Hillary Gunn, who works in marketing at FPC Live, designed replicas of venue merchandise.
The inspiration for both Kubilus and Gunn came in part from playing the game themselves.
“I’m not normally a video game person, but I have really found it to be a good way to sort of escape from the reality we’re living in,” Gunn said. “I kind of find it to be meditative, you know, with catching bugs and fish and chopping trees and kind of creating your own tiny little paradise.”
Using codes posted on the Facebook pages of FPC Live venues, fans can download a High Noon Saloon hat, a Sylvee t-shirt or hoodies from The Majestic or the Orpheum.
Gunn said the escapism of the game offered a similar feeling that she was missing from going to concerts.
“Live music kind of has the same effect as the game does for a lot of people,” Gunn said. “For me, creating the designs was a way to remind people that we’re still here and live music will be back.”
Kubilus used an online program to help her import a photo of the Overture Center into the game. Over six square panels, which can be hung on a player’s walls, a pixelated version of the picture comes together.
Part of Kubilus’s goal in her job is to get younger people more engaged with the Overture, she said, so she wanted to take advantage of the game’s trendiness. As an added bonus, she got to clock some work hours on her Switch.
“I kept being like, ‘Oh my God, this is great. I get to do this for work,’” Kubilus said.
