A dozen great ideas for your weekend

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra opens its Masterworks season at 7:30 p.m. Friday with “Two American Masters,” featuring guest violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen in the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center for the Arts. The concert includes Felix Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides Overture and Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor. Tickets are $19 to $95 and include a pre-concert talk with Koljonen and WCO music director Andrew Sewell at 6:30 p.m. More information is at wcoconcerts.org.

Get festive at the Shine on Madison lighting celebration Saturday at 6:08 (like the area code) p.m. at the top of State Street on Capitol Square with Santa and Mrs. Claus. It coincides with the Madison Night Market, taking place Downtown and on State Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring vendors, music, games, food and more. Find a map of participating vendors, retail shops and restaurants at visitdowntownmadison.com/events/madison-night-market-2022.

More ideas for your weekend:

Bits ’n‘ pieces: Li Chiao-Ping Dance performs an all-ages, feel-good holiday show in the H’Doubler Performance Space at UW-Madison’s Lathrop Hall. 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday. $18 to $24, www.lcpdance.com.

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: University Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical, directed by Madison’s Jessica Lanius, in Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. Performances continue Friday through Sunday and Dec. 1-4 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $26, theatre.wisc.edu.

Grace Presents: Free concert by the Underground Chamber Collective, performing Schubert’s Octet in F Major for clarinet, bassoon, horn and string quintet. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave. Also livestreamed at youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts. Free, www.gracechurchmadison.org/gracepresents.

Watrous Gallery: Join a free artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to celebrate “Joseph Mougel: Herbarium” and “Richard Moninski: Clash/Meld,” paired solo exhibitions exploring human interaction with nature and the plant world, on view through Jan. 22 at the James Watrous Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., www.wisconsinacademy.org/gallery/james-watrous-gallery.

Jazz Festival: Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer and Milwaukee native Lynne Arriale performs with John Christensen on bass and Mitch Shiner on drums at 5 p.m. Friday as part of CodaFest, Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St. CodaFest runs through Sunday with back-to-back shows. Full schedule and tickets (three shows/$50) at cafecoda.club.

“Albert Herring”: University Opera presents the comedic Britten opera “Albert Herring” in Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $30, $25 seniors, $10 UW-Madison students, music.wisc.edu.

Kids in the Rotunda: Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats present two free shows for the younger set and their families. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St., www.overture.org/engage/kids-in-the-rotunda.

Makers Market: Ten By Ten Collective hosts a maker’s market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Ellsworth Block, 23 N. Pinckney St. (upstairs), ellsworthblock.com/ten-by-ten-collective.

Art & Gift Fair: Weekends — The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art offers works for sale by different artists and artisans each weekend of the series, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 3-4, mmoca.org.

Madison Polish Film Festival: Annual UW-Madison Polish Student Association film festival offers free screenings of films subtitled in English at 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Union South-The Marquee, 1308 S. Dayton St. See the full schedule at gns.wisc.edu/madison-polish-film-festival.