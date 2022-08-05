8 great things to do this weekend in Madison

Get out your dancing shoes: Dane Dances is back for another high-spirited month of entertainment. The free weekly series kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive, with Latin Pride Orquesta taking the stage at 6 p.m. and the Eddie Butts Band at 8 p.m. More at danedances.org.

Dive into a full-folk experience at the 19th annual Sugar Maple Music Festival held this Friday and Saturday at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road. Hear music, play music, learn about musical traditions from the Root and Reasons stage — and enjoy food and drink, too. The event run by Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday — or register to camp overnight and join impromptu jams into the wee hours. Tickets are $30 to $45; $50 to $60 for a weekend pass; ages 17 and under free. For complete details, see sugarmaplefestival.org.

Enjoy a free, drop-in organ concert performed by Raphael Vogl in Overture Hall at 11 a.m. Saturday. The concert at the Overture Center, 201 State St., is the latest in a series of no-cost, 45-minute “Farmers’ Market Concerts” presented by the Madison Symphony Orchestra. More at madisonsymphony.org.

The International Crane Foundation presents its annual “Cranes of the World Celebration” Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo. Visit for a full day of events, including guided tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., kids’ activities and stories and songs by David Stokes. $12.50; $10 seniors; $6 ages 6 to 17; free for 5 and under. More at savingcranes.org.

In the mood for some theater? Madison Savoyards presents the comic Gilbert and Sullivan opera “Ruddigore, or the Witch’s Curse” at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 14. Tickets are $15-$30; see bartelltheatre.org. And Capital City Theatre presents a Conservatory production of the musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” in Mitby Theater on the Madison College Truax campus. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets are $20; see capitalcitytheatre.org.

Head to the South Side for the Park Street Music Fest, running from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St. Enjoy a Next Level showcase featuring Kinfolk, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Collage & Company, Na3 Superstar and DJ Ace, plus food carts and a walk-up vaccination clinic.

There’s jazz at Memorial Union at 7 p.m. Sunday with a free performance of the Carnegie Hall National Youth Jazz Orchestra. No tickets are needed for this show in the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall. More at union.wisc.edu.

And enjoy the outdoors even more with programs from the Friends of Urban Nature Parks and Madison Parks. There are free adventures all month long, including a “Pontoon Nature Tour” starting at Tenney Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (limit of 15 people, first come, first served) and “Summer in the Marsh,” an educational guided hike with naturalists at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee Marsh North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. See details and the full schedule at CityofMadison.com/Parks/Events/Bird-Nature.cfm and find more self-guided adventures online at tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures.