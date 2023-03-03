World Premiere Wisconsin — four months of great theater, including many first-time productions, is upon us. Buy a ticket to a play or musical this weekend, or check out some live music and art, then take a run with Freeze for Food.

Aldo Leopold Foundation speaker series: Free, multiday online event through March 10 featuring “Where the Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens and “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” author Robin Wall Kimmerer, starting Friday with 10 a.m. kickoff talk by foundation executive director Buddy Huffaker, with poetry by Kimberly Blaeser. Register at www.crowdcast.io/c/leopoldweek23.

Latino Art Fair: Paintings, jewelry, photograph and more by 15 area artists, plus marimba music by Eric de los Santos. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Free. overture.org

Juan de Marcos González Afro-Cuban All-Stars: Created by the musical director of the Buena Vista Social Club albums, the All-Stars perform in Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Overture Center, 201 State St. $25 to $65. overture.org

Friday Jazz at Tandem Press: UW Blue Note Ensemble with Chad McCullough and Contemporary Jazz Ensemble with Johannes Wallmann perform in the galleries. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave. Free; cash bar. tandempress.wisc.edu/events/jazz-series

Wild Hog in the Woods coffee house: Keyboard songs and poetry from Dave Schindele and Walter Burt, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S. Brearly St. $2 to $4. wildhoginthewoods.org

“La traviata”: University Opera performs Verdi’s tragedy, 7:30 pm Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. UW Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall. $10 to $30. music.wisc.edu

“Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale)”: Romantic comedy by Madison playwright Karen Saari, from Madison Theatre Guild and Madison College Performing Arts. Part of World Premiere Wisconsin. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday through March 10; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 11. Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $25. bartelltheatre.org

“Fences”: University Theatre presents the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning drama by August Wilson with professional cast; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. $9 to $26. theatre.wisc.edu

“Shining in Misery: A King-Size Parody”: Original comedy musical spoof from Capital City Theatre written by Andrew Abrams, Mark-Eugene Garcia and Colleen DuVall, based on the novels of Stephen King. Part of World Premiere Wisconsin. Playhouse Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $45. capitalcitytheatre.org/shining-in-misery

“She Kills Monsters”: Comedy set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons from Edgewood College Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. The Stream Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive. $10 to $18. theatre.edgewood.edu

Leo Kottke: The guitarist performs with Dave King of the Bad Plus on drums. 8 p.m. Friday, Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. $40. barrymorelive.com

Edgewood College concerts: Free performance by Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra and Concert Band, 7 p.m. Friday; Choirs and Guitar Ensemble, 2 p.m. Sunday. McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St. music.edgewood.edu

Art Glass and Bead Show: Vendors, exhibits and classes. Make-n-take 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Show floor open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie. $5 admission; classes and make-n-take extra. See schedule and RSVP at beadshowmadison.com.

Freeze for Food run/walk: Annual fundraiser for Open Doors for Refugees by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison, with 5K run/walk at noon and 10K run at 1 p.m. Saturday. Vilas Park, 1602 Vilas Park Drive. $10 to $30. www.rpcvmadison.org

Kids in the Rotunda: Trinity Irish Dance performs in this family-friendly series, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Overture Hall lobby, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free. overture.org

Wisconsin KidWind Challenge: Student teams in grades 4-12 design and build small-scale wind turbines and solar structures. Spectators welcome for design competition at 9 a.m. Saturday; hands-on science expo from 10 a.m. to noon. UW-Madison Discovery Building, 30 N. Orchard St. Free. energy.wisc.edu/education/kidwind-challenge

Mad City Modelers: Annual competition and display with scale modeling. Registration at 9 a.m. Saturday; judging from noon to 3 p.m. $5 spectators; under 12 free. Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. madcitymodeler.org/2023-annual-contest

Middleton Community Orchestra youth winners: MCO presents the winners of its second annual Young Artist Concerto Competition in concert: Ellen Zhou, violin, and Kaitlyn McIntosh, viola, of Middleton High School, and Angelina Chang, piano, of West High School. 2 p.m. Saturday, Middleton PAC, 2100 Bristol St. $20; students free. middletoncommunityorchestra.org

“Finder and the North Star”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new play by Erica Berman for ages 9 and up about a magical journey of self-discovery. Part of World Premiere Wisconsin. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $30. ctmtheater.org

SeussaPalooza: Celebrate the anniversary of Dr. Seuss’ birthday with games and performances by Wes Tank and Madison Circus Space. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Stonehouse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. Free. visitmiddleton.com

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Winterfest: Join WYSO for its annual Diane Ballweg Winterfest Concerts, with different ensembles (harp, brass, percussion and more) performing at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. (with guest artist Yanzel Rivera) Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday (with guest Sonora Slocum). McFarland Performing Arts Center, 5103 Farwell St., McFarland. $10 to $15. See full schedule at wysomusic.org/concerts-events.

New Glarus Ice Breaker: Fundraiser for youth sports with local beers and cheeses, music, meat raffle and silent auction. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, New Glarus. $35. www.eventcreate.com/e/ice-breaker

Elements: Studio Dansu performs at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $16 to $20. bartelltheatre.org

Festival Choir of Madison: Festival Choir performs “Amor Omnia” concert as part of its 50th anniversary season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave. $25. www.festivalchoirmadison.org/events

Winter Festival of Poetry: Live readings by six different poets each week. 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Free. artlitlab.org/events/winter-festival-of-poetry-week-7-0