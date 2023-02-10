Flowers, chocolates — and how about an outing this pre-Valentine’s Day weekend?

Friday Noon Musicale: This week features new UW-Madison trumpet professor Jean Laurenz performing Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, accompanied by piano. Noon Friday, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Free. fusmadison.org/musicales

Darwin Day: Learn about evolutionary biology with a community celebration and art exhibition featuring food and science and art activities for youngsters, 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Wisconsin Energy Institute, 1552 University Ave. Free. evolution.wisc.edu/darwin-day

PBS Garden and Landscape Expo: Annual PBS Wisconsin fundraiser, with exhibitors, seminars and inspiration for spring. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall. $10/day, $8 advance; ages 12 and younger free. wigardenexpo.com

Orchid Escape: Big top-themed orchid show inside the Bolz Conservatory, Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through February. $8, $5 ages 6-12; free for Olbrich members. olbrich.org

Romance Under the Stars: Couples age 18 and older are invited to explore the night sky through special planetarium shows at the Madison School District Planetarium, 201 S. Gammon Road. 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Friday and Monday, 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $30/couple, $45 non-Madison School District residents. All-ages shows also available, see www.madison.k12.wi.us/planetarium.

Groove and Glide: Free ice skating for all ages at Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. www.cityofmadison.com/parks/calendar/groove-glide-8

Hearts for Helping: Dress up with your favorite sneakers at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County fundraiser “Sneaker Ball,” 5:30 p.m. Friday, with dance party featuring Hey Jimmy at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $150; dance only $25. Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St. www.bgcdc.org/h4h

Scandihoovian Winter Festival: Don a red pointy hat and celebrate winter with fat-tire bike races, frozen-turkey bowling, Norwegian baking demos, a community spelling bee and more in this annual Mount Horeb-area festival, Friday and Saturday. trollway.com/scandihoovian-winter-festival

The Buckinghams: The 1960s Chicago group The Buckinghams perform a show featuring their Top 40 hits at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, located on the north side of Middleton High School at 2100 Bristol St., Middleton. $45, students $10. Purchase tickets at friendspac.org, by calling 608-886-3103 or at the door.

Salon Piano Series: Randall Scarlata and Laura Ward perform “An Evening of French Song” in an intimate salon setting, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (masterclass free to observe at 7 p.m. Friday). Concert tickets $45 advance, $10 students online only. salonpianoseries.org

“A Valentine’s Affair”: Love Scenes from Shakespeare and Beyond: Madison Shakespeare Company brings a night of classic love scenes to the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. madisonshakespeare.org

UW Faculty Dance Concert: Works by Kate Corby, Li Chiao-Ping, Collette Stewart, Chris Walker, Jin-Wen Yu and guest artist Charles O. Anderson in the H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave. 8 p.m. Friday, Thursday and Feb. 17; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 18. $24, $18 students and seniors. dance.wisc.edu

Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival: Winter fun all weekend, including photo op with Lady Liberty statue on Lake Mendota, pond hockey, movies, demonstrations, and fireworks at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Winter Carnival Family Fun event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Park, features special activities for families and the UW Alumni Marching Band. Most events free. A full schedule is at union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/special-events/wintercarnival.

Harry Potter concert: Watch “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in a special concert presentation, with live accompaniment by the Madison Symphony Orchestra in Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $55 to $95. overture.org

“Why Worry?” silent movie: Watch the 1923 film comedy starring Harold Lloyd accompanied by organist Jelani Eddington, plus live vaudeville acts as part of the “Duck Soup Cinema” series. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. $9, $3 ages 12 and younger. overture.org

“Sketchy Ideas”: TNW Ensemble Theater brings to life the illustrated letters of Madison-based visual artist Randall Berndt, with actors, music and a gentle look at life. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wisconsin Studio, Overture Center, 201 State St. overture.org

Skate Cinema: Free ice skating and screening of “Snow Dogs” at Tenney Park lagoon on Saturday. Music 4 to 5:30 p.m.; movie at 5:30 p.m. Free. www.cityofmadison.com/calendar/skate-cinema

Cave After Dark: “Love on the Rocks”: An evening designed for couples at Cave of the Mounds includes music, candlelit tours and cash bar. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds. Ages 21+. $45. www.caveofthemounds.com

Cool School: Join an open jam and improvisation workshop for youth with Hanah Jon Taylor at Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St., Saturday. 10 a.m. for ages 12 and younger; 11:45 a.m. ages 12 and older. Free. cafecoda.club

Winter Festival of Poetry: Hear poetry readings at 2 p.m. each Sunday through March 12. Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Free/donations. artlitlab.org

Valentine Craftacular: Make Valentines, buy local crafts, food and chocolates 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. www.facebook.com/garvercraftacular