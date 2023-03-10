The theme for this weekend: Variety.

Music. Theater. Irish dancing. A Victorian house tour — and much, much more.

Bach Around the Clock: Hear the music of Bach performed in person and online, by professionals and students, plus lectures, artist chats and even sing-alongs. Saturday is “Festival Day” for this five-day series, with performances at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a reception. Pre-recorded performances start online Sunday. This year’s festival honors BATC founder and artistic director Marika Fischer Hoyt, who died Feb. 22. The complete schedule is at bachclock.com.

Wisconsin Young Artists Compete: The Final Forte: Rebroadcast of the March 8 Bolz Young Artists classical music competition, with performances by the four finalists, including pianist Sophia Jiang, a junior at Madison’s Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Watch the rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on The Wisconsin Channel, PBS Wisconsin-2; encore presentation of the full audio program is at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin Public Radio, 88.7 FM in Madison. www.wpr.org/final-forte

“Learning to Live a Land Ethic”: Leopold Week 2023 presents a free online talk at noon Friday with the 2022-23 Leopold Fellows. Register for a free link at aldoleopold.org.

Kanopy’s “Connexions”: Kanopy Dance Company performs modern dance works, including the world premiere of guest choreographer Lloyd Knight’s “Commune,” choreographed to an electronic mix, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater resident choreographer Jamar Roberts’ solo and film performance “Born to Love.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday (reception following 8 p.m. show), and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets $20 to $40. kanopydance.org

Blind Tiger Pop-Up Art Show: Pop-up featuring local artists, handmade items, mid-century décor and more. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. COPA Arts Incubator, 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg. Free. www.facebook.com/BlindTigerPopUp

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”: StageQ presents the multi-layered rock/drag musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through March 25; 4 p.m. March 19 and 25. Tickets $20 to $55 sliding scale at stageq.org.

Makin’ Cake with Dasha Kelly Hamilton: A spoken word/theater performance about culture, class, race and cake by Wisconsin poet laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton, presented by Four Seasons Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $25 to $35 at overture.org or fourseasonstheatre.org.

“Fences”: UW-Madison presents the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning drama by August Wilson with professional cast; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. $9 to $26. theatre.wisc.edu

“Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale)”: Romantic comedy by Madison playwright Karen Saari, from Madison Theatre Guild and Madison College Performing Arts. Part of World Premiere Wisconsin. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $25. bartelltheatre.org

Canoecopia: World’s largest paddling expo, with exhibits, presentations and vendors. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Tickets $15/day, $30/three days, ages 17 and younger free. Parking $8/day. rutabaga.com/canoecopia

Bike-O-Rama: Bicycle expo, plus demonstrations and entertainment. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Alliant Energy Center-New Holland Pavilions, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Free admission. Parking $8/day. bikeorama.com

Shamrock Shuffle: Don your leprechaun green for the annual 5K/10K run/walk, costume contest and Irish dance performance to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. 7:45 a.m. Saturday, starting from the 600 block of State Street. Register online or at 7 a.m. at the Pyle Center. $35 to $50. Details at www.bgcdc.org/shamrockshuffle.

Kids in the Rotunda: Little Miss Ann and Suzi Shelton return for a family-friendly, interactive concert at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free. overture.org

Irish Set Dance: Beginners’ crash course from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by a dance with live music from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring The Lilies of the Midwest, with special guest Rick Nelson. Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S. Brearly St. $10 suggested donation. www.facebook.com/MadisonIrishSetDance

Oh What a Night!: Live musical tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $52.50 at overture.org.

Solarpunk Futures game: Join the artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club in a play-through of the role-playing game Solarpunk Futures. 7 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Studio, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free; register in advance at overture.org.

23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Everybody’s Irish at the annual procession around Capitol Square on Sunday. At noon, the Dane County Shamrock Club raises the flag of Ireland in the Capitol rotunda. The parade around Capitol Square begins at 1:30 p.m. Free. www.stpatsmadison.org

St. Pat’s Eve: Celtic Cultural Center of Madison brings back this annual tradition, featuring family-friendly performances by Lilies of the Midwest, The Currach, The Trinity Irish Dancers, Tit for Tat and dance instruction by Heidi Hakseth. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. $5, under 12 free. www.celticmadison.org/events/calendar.php

Dean House Tours: Take a Victorian tour of the Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. No reservations needed. Free-will donation. For more information, call 608-249-7920 or email annwaid@charter.net.

Winter Festival of Poetry: Final day of this eight-week series, themed “The Big Cheese” and featuring readings by different poets each week. 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Free. artlitlab.org/events/winter-festival-of-poetry-week-8-0

Spring Flower Show: Get a taste of spring with “The Wonder of Seeds,” a “flowering paradise” in the Olbrich Atrium celebrating everything seeds. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 26. $8; $5 ages 6-23. Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. olbrich.org