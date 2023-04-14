Looking for a weekend loaded with theater, music, hands-on science, food, poetry and film? You got it.

Wisconsin Film Festival: Choose from 160 films screening through Thursday, with showings at the Hilldale cinemas and Friday through Sunday on the UW-Madison campus in Shannon Hall, the Chazen Museum of Art, Cinematheque and the Marquee Cinema at Union South. Tickets $12; free for UW-Madison students with Wiscard. For a complete schedule, see wifilmfest.org

Forward Theater world premiere “Artemisia”: The Overture Center’s professional resident theater company presents “Artemisia,” about the most celebrated female painter of 17th-century Italy, written by one of America’s hottest contemporary playwrights, Lauren Gundersen. Produced for the first time here in Madison, the work runs through April 30 as part of the statewide festival World Premiere Wisconsin. Performances this weekend are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $15 to $54. forwardtheater.com

Madison Symphony Orchestra: Dazzling Violin and Spring: Canadian virtuoso Blake Pouliot performs Saint-Saëns’ third violin concerto, while Britten’s sea interludes from “Peter Grimes” and Brahms’ second symphony round out the program. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $10 to $98. madisonsymphony.org

Science Expeditions: UW-Madison welcomes visitors of all ages for free demonstrations and hands-on science activities across campus Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Complete schedule at science.wisc.edu/science-expeditions

Babcock Hall Dairy Plant Grand Opening: Got milk? Like milk? See the new renovations at UW-Madison’s dairy-driven Babcock Hall, 1605 Linden Drive, during an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. babcockhall.cals.wisc.edu/open-house/

“It’s All Overboard”: Broom Street Theater presents the original romantic (and political) comedy on a cruise ship written by Lisa Sipos, through May 6. Performances this weekend at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets $22 online or pay what you can at the door. bstonline.org/current-show

Midwest Horse Fair: Novices and horse experts alike are welcome to this annual celebration of all things equine, this year themed “Branded in History.” Events Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, include an expanded daily Trial by Fire World Championship Blacksmith Competition, plus the PRCA Rodeo Friday and Saturday featuring bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping and more. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily. $15 advance; $20 at the gate; free ages 7 and under. Three-day pass $35 advance; $45 at the gate. Evening events are extra. Admission includes free parking. midwesthorsefair.com

Dane County Farmers’ Market: The largest producer-only market in the United States is back on Capitol Square, running from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each Saturday through Nov. 11, rain or shine. Founded in September 1972 with five farmers, it has grown to some 130 vendors each week around the Capitol. Free admission. dcfm.org

Kids in the Rotunda: Geared to kids of all ages, The Magic of Isaiah presents “The Pure Energy Magic Show,” with one-of-a-kind illusions. Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday (1 p.m. show is ASL interpreted; call 608-248-4447 for more information). Free. overture.org

Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale: Sale of gently used kids’ clothes and gear held at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Pre-sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for educators/health care workers (RSVP needed at lilbadger.org) and 8 a.m. to noon for new parents (RSVP). Public sale noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; 50% off sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Free admission; benefits Monona Parks and Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. www.lilbadger.org

“Sondheim on Sondheim”: Madison Theatre Guild presents the musical revue inspired by Stephen Sondheim, as conceived by James Lapine. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., $30. bartelltheatre.org

Dance showcase: “When You’re Falling”: Waiting in the wings since pandemic-related closures in 2020, Madison Performance Collective and OUT!Cast Theatre present a dance theater showcase choreographed by Dance Fabulous owner Lyn Pilch. Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St., 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25. facebook.com/OUTCastTheatreMadison

Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble: Concert of baroque chamber music with authentic period instruments, plus Mimmi Fullmer, soprano. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St. Masks encouraged. Tickets $20 sold at the door only; $10 students. wisconsinbaroque.org

Wisconsin Landscapes: Art and Science Fusion: Follow a guided walk at the UW-Madison Arboretum to make a connection between nature and art, then create visual art inspired by what you’ve seen in this workshop led by UW-Madison Kohler Fellows Anna Gregory and Praveen Maripell. Workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday (adults); also April 22 (for families with children). Free, but registration is required by the night before each session at arboretum.wisc.edu.

Spring Shearing Days in New Glarus: Watch sheep shearing demonstrations at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. each day by Jerry Ace, plus demonstrations, show and tell, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Rainbow Fleece Farm, W7181 Hustad Valley Road, New Glarus. rainbowfleecefarm.com

Poet Laureate Inaugural Reading: 2023 Wisconsin Poet Laureate Nicholas Gulig makes his inaugural reading in his new post, joined by award-winning poet and journalist Natalie Eilbert. 7 p.m. Saturday, Arts + Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. Free, but donations welcome. artlitlab.org/events/2023-wisconsin-poet-laureate-inaugural-reading

“Final Four” jazz concert: Madison Jazz Society presents the third of their “final four” concerts with the Midiri Brothers Jazz Sextet, led by twin brothers Joe Midiri on clarinet and Paul Midiri on vibraphone and more. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday; music from 1 to 4 p.m. at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. $15 MJS members; $20 non-members; 18 and under free. See www.madisonjazz.com or call 608-850-5400.

Gina Chavez: Acclaimed Latinx pop artist and 12-time Austin Music Award winner Gina Chavez performs in this show hosted by LOUD Music and Madison poet Oscar Mireles. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, North Street Cabaret, 610 North St. $20 ages 21 and up. www.northstreetcabaret.com

Final weekend, fourth annual Flight of Lights: Drive through the free light display glowing on International Lane at Dane County Regional Airport from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. nightly through Sunday. Enter International Lane from Packers Avenue or Anderson Street, flightoflights.com.

