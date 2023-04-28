Kathryn Smith says that of all the world’s operas, “The Marriage of Figaro” is her favorite. And that’s saying a lot, because as the general director of Madison Opera, Smith lives and breathes opera every day.

Mozart’s comic “Figaro,” set in 18th-century Spain and presented this weekend in Overture Hall, is nothing short of “sublime” (Smith’s word) — both for the first-time operagoer and for those who have seen the enchanting classic many times.

Madison stages offer many other possibilities this weekend, too. Treat yourself to a live experience — or two.

“The Marriage of Figaro”: Madison Opera presents Mozart’s 1787 comic masterpiece. 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Talks by Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith one hour prior to curtain. Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $20-$141. madisonopera.org

Cycropia Aerial Dance: “KUBOS³”: Annual spring performance featuring aerial artistry and dance with flying cubes, poles, fabrics and more. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cycropia Studio, 5048 Tradewinds Pkwy. Tickets $20 and up; $12 ages 3-12; age 2 and younger free. www.cycropia.org

Kanopy Dance: “Dance Journeys”: Kanopy Dance performs “Recent Arrivals and “Weather in the Room” by award-winning choreographer Colin Connor, former artistic director of the Limón Dance Company, plus more. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday in Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $20-$40 at kanopydance.org

“Macbeth”: University Theatre performs the Shakespeare tragedy in Hemsley Theatre, UW Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $26. theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets

“Peter Pan”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents the story of Peter, Wendy and a magical journey. 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Capitol Theater, Overture Center. $28-72. ctmtheater.org

“Laced”: A gay bar in Florida has been vandalized and three 20-something bartenders attempt to piece together events of the night before in this play from StageQ. Through May 13. This weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets $20-$45 sliding scale. bartelltheatre.org

“Hush The Waves”: Two women, one in 1948 and one in 1978, struggle with the challenges of teen pregnancy in a new play by Sam D. White presented by Strollers Theatre as part of World Premieres Wisconsin. Through May 6. This weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets $15-$20. bartelltheatre.org

“Artemisia”: Forward Theater Company presents the world premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s “Artemisia,” about the most celebrated female painter of 17th-century Italy, part of the statewide festival Wisconsin World Premieres. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Filmed production available through April 30. Playhouse theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $15-$54. forwardtheater.com

“It’s All Overboard”: Broom Street Theater presents the original romantic (political) comedy on a cruise ship written by Lisa Sipos, through May 6. Performances at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $22 online or pay what you can at the door. bstonline.org/current-show/

Bird Ross: “Who Turned Out the Lights?”: Reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday for artist Bird Ross’s new exhibit at Garver Canvas, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Exhibit open through June 11. Free. garverevents.com/canvas

Artists Alison Gates and Colin Matthes: Reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday for “Points of Departure,” textiles, and “The Days Go By Like Wildness,” drawings, new exhibits at James Watrous Gallery, 3rd floor, Overture Center, 201 State St. Exhibit open through July 23. Free. wisconsinacademy.org/gallery

Kids in the Rotunda: Local songwriters and parents perform tunes they have written in “The Lullaby Project” in this family-friendly show. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free. overture.org

Garage sale fundraiser: Little-bit-of-everything sale to benefit the Dean House and Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, held on the back porch of the historic Victorian home, 4718 Monona Dr. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission free. For more information, call 608-249-7920.

Wisconsin Muslim Project Launch and Celebration: Open house for a new initiative by PBS Wisconsin, Milwaukee Women’s Coalition and We Are Many-United Against Hate. Open house from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, with panel discussion at 3:30 p.m. American Family Insurance Auditorium and foyer, 6000 American Family Dr. Free. pbswisconsin.org/events/wisconsin-muslim-project-launch-celebration/

Philharmonic Chorus of Madison: 50-member a cappella group performs “Set Me As a Seal Upon Your Heart,” annual free spring concert. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St. Donations accepted. philharmonicchorusofmadison.org

Great Midwest Alpaca Festival: Fiber contests, 300 alpacas and more for the festival’s return, incorporating the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest. Vendors, workshops, silent auction. Public hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. New Holland Pavilion 1, Alliant Energy Center. Admission free; $8 parking. www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com

Crazylegs Classic: Thousands compete in this annual 8K run/2-mile walk, a benefit for the UW Athletic Department, 9:50 a.m. Saturday from Library Mall to Camp Randall Stadium, followed by a block party. $40-$45. crazylegsclassic.com

Wisconsin Chamber Choir: Concert titled “I Dream a World,” works by African American composers and poets, with special guests Leotha and Tamera Stanley and Friends. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Dr. $25; $5 students. wisconsinchamberchoir.org

Barks in Parks: Madison Parks Foundation unveils a new tribute and memorial sculpture dedicated to pets from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Quann Dog Park, 1802 Quann-Olin Parkway. Food trucks, vendors, dog play time. Free, with donation opportunities to support area dog parks. madisonparksfoundation.org/events

