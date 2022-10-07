18 great ideas for your Madison weekend

Put on your critter costume and take the kids to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s free, annual Fall Fest. This year’s theme is “Creatures of the Night” — so dress up as your favorite animal for the costume parade, try out some science experiments or roast marshmallows at the fire pit. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the nature center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Free shuttle from Ahuska Park. Find details at www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.

Other top picks for your weekend:

Con vivo!...music with life chamber music ensemble presents its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave. Tickets at the door are $20, $15 for seniors and students. www.convivomusicwithlife.org

Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival celebrates the grand opening of Stone House Green in Middleton with performances around Middleton Friday evening, including at the Middleton Senior Center at 5 p.m. The music resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick off a full day of family-friendly activities celebrating the new community space. middletonjazz.com

The Trek CX Cup offers pro and amateur bike races, including World Cup Waterloo, Friday through Sunday at Trek headquarters in Waterloo. Free for spectators. www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/trekcxcup/schedule

Celebrate the 5th anniversary of UW Alumni Park with new exhibits, children’s activities, refreshments and music by UW jazz students, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 724 Langdon St., between Memorial Union and the Red Gym. Free. www.uwalumni.com

Join the Madison Astronomical Society for skywatching during Moon Over Monona Terrace on the Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Free, but ticket required at mononaterrace.com.

Chris Powers performs at Wild Hog in the Woods at the Wil-Mar Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, $4. www.wildhoginthewoods.org

Mad Lit, the free concert series outdoors on the 100 block of State Street, wraps up the season with music from Ted Park, Rob Dz, Sincere Life, Dash and DJ Stacktrace, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, free. ourgmmc.org/madlit

Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive, hosts its Harvest Folk Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, with a talk on seeds by Jessika Greendeer, performances by the Hmong Heritage Club of Madison, Vidar Skrede, Limanya Drum and Dance, Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Red Thread, plus exhibits, free. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu

Don’t need that gently used bike in the garage? Drop it off at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at multiple locations. See fb4kmadison.org.

Dance Wisconsin performs contemporary ballet works in “Resilience” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets are $25 to $30. dancewisconsin.org

The Soweto Gospel Choir comes to Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St., for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $55. artsticketing.wisc.edu

The Polish-native jazz singer Grazyna Auguscik and her jazz quintet from Chicago perform at Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St., as part of Polish Heritage Month. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, $20. cafecoda.club

The annual Fire Truck Parade from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday on Capitol Square offers displays of vehicles and children’s activities from the Dane County Fire Chiefs Association. Watch the parade around the Square at 1 p.m. visitdowntownmadison.com/events/fire-truck-parade

Bring your pooch for an outdoor benefit for Underdog Pet Rescue, complete with a Blessing of Pets (in person or bring a photo), plus music, food and treats for Fido, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St., free.

Take a free, self-guided tour of art installations and find performances on the Farm/Art DTour in Sauk County through Oct. 10. The Wormfarm Institute has details at www.wormfarminstitute.org.

Join the Mammoth Hike Challenge as the Ice Age Trail Alliance celebrates 42 years. Hike all 42 miles along the trail this month, or any segment, and log your miles, free. iceagetrail.org

And mark your science calendar for the annual Wisconsin Science Festival, happening across the state Monday through Oct. 16. wisconsinsciencefest.org