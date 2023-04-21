A “Bouquet” of Events for Earth Day: Nature Net has compiled a list of area Earth Day activities through the weekend, from hands-on work parties to nature walks and children’s activities at the UW-Madison Arboretum, Vilas Zoo, Madison parks, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and more. Browse the full list — or “bouquet” — at naturenet.org/earth-day-bouquet.

Remake Learning Days: Free family night with music and dancing dinos at the Madison Children’s Museum’s outdoor Wonderground, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, to celebrate the Wisconsin launch of Remake Learning Days, a global initiative to connect with locally based education and cultural resources. Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St. Also find 125 other hands-on learning events through April 29 at www.remakelearningdays.org/badgerland.

Bodytraffic: Thrilling national contemporary dance company performs at 8 p.m. Friday in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $30 to $65 at the Overture box office, or for an additional charge at 608-258-4141 or overture.org.

UW Varsity Band Spring Concert: Join Bucky and the UW Varsity Band, under the direction of Corey Pompey, for a festive concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets $25, $15 UW students, uwbadgers.evenue.net.

“Macbeth”: University Theatre performs the Shakespeare tragedy through April 30 in Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. This weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, $26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets.

Polka Fest: 11th Annual “Wisconsin Dells Polka Fest & Expo” runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Saturday Morning Monster Jam and free polka dance lesson at 5 p.m. Saturday. Chula Vista Resort, 2501 River Road, Wisconsin Dells. Admission $25 to $60; under 16 free. Details at 773-889-6811 or www.dellspolkafest.com.

Forest Products Laboratory Open House: Hands-on activities and family science stations, with Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, One Gifford Pinchot Drive. Free.

Party for the Planet: Earth Day Celebration at Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave. Tree climbing, frog hunt, free tree saplings and other fun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, www.henryvilaszoo.gov/party-for-the-planet.

Zinefest: 20-year anniversary of Madison Print and Resist Zinefest, with dozens of regional artists, writers and printmakers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Madison Room, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Free. Materials are uncensored, and some may not be suitable for children, go.madison.com/print-resist.

Percussion Extravaganza: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Percussion Ensemble performs its spring concert, “Joy Abounding!,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the McFarland Performing Arts Center, McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell St., McFarland. Director Vicki Peterson Jenks, leader of the group for 42 years, will be presented with the Rabin Youth Arts Award. Tickets are $15, $10 ages 18 and under, at /concerts-events" target="_blank">wysomusic.org/concerts-events or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the concert.

Savor the River Valley: Driving tour of six “hub” local food producers and many other businesses in the Spring Green, Lone Rock and Plain area, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a free concert at Spring Green General Store. Free. Maps at savortheriverfalley.org/events.

“Peter Pan”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents the story of Peter, Wendy and a magical journey, through April 30. This weekend at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Capitol Theater, Overture Center, $28 to $72, overture.org.

Madison Bach Musicians: Performance of “Mozart’s Chamber Music,” 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with lectures 45 minutes prior to concert. $38; livestream, $20, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, madisonbachmusicians.org.

Bird and Nature Festival: Drop-in, family-friendly festival celebrating Madison Bird City, Arbor Day and Earth Day. See live birds from Open Door Bird Sanctuary and visit nature displays throughout the day. Noon to 4 p.m. at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. Free. Find the complete schedule at go.madison.com/bird-naturefest.

“Artemisia”: Forward Theater presents the world premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s “Artemisia,” about the most celebrated female painter of 17th-century Italy, as part of the statewide Wisconsin World Premieres festival. Through April 30; performances this weekend are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $15 to $54, forwardtheater.com.

“It’s All Overboard”: Broom Street Theater presents the original romantic (political) comedy on a cruise ship written by Lisa Sipos, through May 6. Performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Pay what you can. Tickets are $22 online or pay what you can at the door, bstonline.org/current-show.