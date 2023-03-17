It’s a weekend to celebrate – and not just if you’re Irish.

So take advantage of the opportunity Friday and Saturday to partake in some Irish food, suds and foot-stomping music in venues wearin’ the green all across town. It’s likely there’s some at a pub near you.

And there’s plenty more happening this weekend, too – from Indian dance to maple syrup.

The Kissers: The longtime Madison Irish rock band celebrates its 25th anniversary with shows Friday at 5 p.m. (all ages, $15) and at 8 p.m. ($20) at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. high-noon.com

St. Patrick’s Day Food and Fun: Free tastings, face painting, balloon animals and children’s scavenger hunt, plus food for purchase. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brennan’s Market, 8210 Watts Road. Free. Complete schedule at brennansmarket.com

50+ St. Paddy’s Day Party: Music, food, wine and dancing for older adults, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Warner Park. Sponsored by the Goodman Center, NewBridge, Madison Senior Center and Monona Senior Center. $10. To register, call 608-512-0000 ext. 3002 or email deenahg@newbridgemadison.org

Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus: “A Night at the Cabaret” from Madison’s LGBTQ+ chorus. Friday and Saturday, hors d’oeuvres at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. $45. perfectharmonychorus.org

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”: StageQ presents the multi-layered rock/drag musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., through March 25. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $20 to $55 sliding scale at stageq.org.

Maple Syrup Fest: Sample real maple syrup, learn when to tap trees for sap, tour the rustic Children’s Shack and more at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s annual hands-on event for all ages. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Free. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org

Wild Rumpus Circus: All-ages cast of aerialists, stilt walkers, acrobats, German Wheelers, jugglers, puppeteers and more perform “Wild Things,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $20, $15 ages 12 and younger. therumpusroom.org

Shamrock Hop: From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, with Celtic music by Slipjig at 1 p.m. and a children’s shamrock hunt at 2:15 p.m. Stone Horse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. Free. www.stonehorsegreen.org

Kids in the Rotunda: Family-friendly performance by the Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday (with ASL interpretation at 1 p.m.); Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free. overture.org

Battle of the Badges hockey match: It’s the MadCity Police vs. the Madison Fire in this hockey match to benefit Safe Communities Madison-Dane County, 5 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Ice Arena, 725 Forward Drive. All-ages open skate at 3 p.m.; military all-star hockey game at 6:30 p.m., plus raffle and games. $5; age 3 and younger free. safercommunity.net/event/battle-of-the-badges-2023

GROOVUS! jazz concert: Second of the “final four” Madison Jazz Society shows, featuring the jazz band GROOVUS! with Danny Coots on drums, Brian Holland on piano and Steve Pikal on bass. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. $20, $15 for MJS members, 18 and younger free. More information at www.madisonjazz.com or 608-850-5400.

Mahler: Symphony No. 4: “Beyond the Score” concert by Madison Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kyle Knox, with multimedia presentation and actors from American Players Theatre. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. $18 to $74. madisonsymphony.org

“Starry Nights: Painting with Dance”: Performance collaboration from Kalaanjali Dance and Kanopy Dance companies, inspired by the art of Vincent Van Gogh. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Promenade Hall, Overture Center. $20 to $40. kanopydance.org

‘Young at Art’ reception: Curated artworks by Madison K-12 students fill the gallery walls at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Reception 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, exhibit open Saturday through Aug. 6. Gallery hours noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Free. mmoca.org

Spring Flower Show: Get a taste of spring at Olbrich Gardens with “The Wonder of Seeds,” a flowering paradise in the Atrium celebrating everything seeds. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 26. $8, $5 ages 6-23. 3330 Atwood Ave. olbrich.org