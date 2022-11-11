14-plus great ideas for your weekend in south-central Wisconsin

On Friday, be sure to thank a veteran or join an official observation to express your gratitude. And then celebrate the arts by heading out to a show or one of the many other lively events in the Madison area this weekend:

The annual Veterans Day Observance organized by the Madison Veterans Council and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs takes place Friday in the state Capitol starting with the VFW Band at 9:15 a.m., a ceremony at 10 a.m., and concluding with a moment of silence at 11 a.m. More information is at dva.wi.gov.

A Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in the main lounge at Memorial Union, 900 Langdon St. Light snacks, music, speakers and flag dedication at 10:30 a.m. on Bascom Hill. It’s free, and details are at union.wisc.edu.

The Madison Area Technical College Native American Students Association hosts a Veterans Day 2022 breakfast to honor veterans and their families from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Room D1630, at the Truax campus, 1701 Wright St. RSVP at facebook.com/madisoncollegeNASA.

And meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the Capitol rotunda for the Walk to Reclaim Armistice Day, from Veterans for Peace and Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin. RSVP at madisonpeacewalk@gmail.com.

“Memento Mori” from the Isthmus Dance Collective weaves together aerial dance, flamenco, modern dance on skateboards and more. Performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday are at Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St. Tickets are $25, youths $15, isthmusdancecollective.org.

Madison Symphony Orchestra presents “Enchanted Piano and Personal Favorite,” with guest piano duo Christina and Michelle Naughton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $20 to $98, madisonsymphony.org.

Hear “A Young Man’s Exhortations” by Gerald Finzi, performed by Evan Mitchell, tenor, and Vincent Fuh, piano, as part of the free Noon Musicale series at noon Friday at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, fusmadison.org.

Stoughton Village Players Theatre presents “Elf, the Musical,” a comedy musical adaptation of the story of Buddy the Elf, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 255 E. Main St., Stoughton. Tickets are $16 to $18 at www.stoughtonvillageplayers.org.

Join Uncle Eddie and Friends for an art and fashion show with work by Eddie Plunkett, Wendy Fern Hutton, Cat Capellaro, Terri Messinides, Emily Popp and more, Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St. Reception is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. More on Facebook.

Edgewood College presents the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” through Nov. 19, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood College-The Stream Ballweg Theatre. Tickets are $18, $10 for students and seniors, at theatre.edgewood.edu.

Winter Art Fair Off the Square brings in artists and artisans from across Wisconsin, plus music, children’s activities and a silent auction, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, $5, www.artcraftwis.org.

Hear Music of Phish at the Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series where children and parents rock out to the classics. Sunday, doors at open at 11 a.m., show noon to 1 p.m, High Noon Saloon, 70 E. Washington Ave, $15, www.high-noon.com.

The Great Midwest Crane Fest features tours, workshops and lectures through Saturday, presented by the Aldo Leopold Foundation and International Crane Foundation, Baraboo, $30 Friday, $35 Saturday, $55 both days, $6 for ages 6-17, greatmidwestcranefest.org.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights is back at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. Drive through the free holiday light display from dusk to dawn through Jan. 1.

14th Annual Polish Heritage Club Christmas Bazaar offers live music, a traditional Polish lunch, art and crafts and demonstrations in wycinanki (paper cutting designs) and wianki (floral wreaths), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave.

Check out other holiday food and craft sales through the weekend at Burke Lutheran Church; St. Christopher Parish Center and Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona; St. Ann Catholic Parish, Stoughton; and Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie.

The Cash Box Kings present a family-friendly show at Kids in the Rotunda, Overture Center, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, free, overture.org.

“Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” a new exhibit by Wendy Red Star designed for families and children, opens Saturday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., through Feb. 26. Free, it’s open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, mmoca.org.