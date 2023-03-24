Head toward the clouds at the annual Flight of Lights, or “escape from happiness” at Mercury Players’ latest comedy. And there’s plenty more to do this weekend, too, from Broadway’s “Chicago” to free gypsy swing music and Japanese drumming.

“Escape from Happiness”: Mercury Players Theatre presents a “ferociously dark comedy” about an idiosyncratic family in a crime-infested neighborhood through April 8 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. April 2 and 8, $15 to $20, bartelltheatre.org.

“Spanish Guitar”: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs with guest guitarist Mabel Millán and guest dancer Tania Tandias, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., $19 to $34.50. Free pre-concert discussion for ticketholders in the Overture Center’s Wisconsin Studio, 6:30 to 7 p.m., wcoconcerts.org.

“Chicago”: The fame, fortune and all that jazz of the dance-filled Broadway musical returns to Overture Hall in its 25th anniversary production. Performances at Overture Center, 201 State St., at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, $25 to $139, overture.org.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”: StageQ presents the multi-layered rock/drag musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $55 sliding scale at stageq.org.

“A Jerry Ensemble Cabaret”: Outstanding performers from more than 16 regional high schools perform selections from musical theater in a sing-along cabaret show, 7 p.m. Friday, Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. $15, www.riverartsinc.org/jerry-ensemble. The ensemble also performs at 7 p.m. April 3 at the Overture Center’s Promenade Hall, 201 State St., $25, overture.org.

4th annual Flight of Lights: Drive through the free light display along International Lane at Dane County Regional Airport, nightly from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Enter International Lane from Packers Avenue or Anderson Street. Opens Friday and runs through April 16, flightoflights.com.

Grace Presents: Caravan Gypsy Swing: The jazz and hot swing sounds of Django Reinhardt are performed by Caravan Gypsy Swing, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., free, donations accepted, caravanswings.com. Also livestreamed at http://youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts.

Kids in the Rotunda: Beni Daiko, Madison’s Japanese Taiko group, performs a family-friendly show at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday on the Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St., free, overture.org.

Artists’ Show and Tell: Artist Stephen Perkins and local artists share and discuss a range of artists’ zines and alternative print media in partnership with Madison’s Communication, a sober, all-ages arts and music nonprofit, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, James Watrous Gallery, Overture Center, 201 State St., free, register in advance at overture.org.

Cirque Alfonse: With circus, song, dance and theater, “ANIMAL: A Farm Story” takes audiences through a series of slightly surreal farm fables in an all-ages show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St., $40 to $55, overture.org.

LunART Chamber Music Collective: World premiere of “Flower Cycle” by Patricia Lopes, featuring art by Little Picassos, 7 p.m. Saturday, with Q&A with the composer and reception following the concert, Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts and Education, 6205 Mineral Point Road, $25, $15 students, lunartfestival.org.

Steve Forbert: The not-just-Americana singer-songwriter performs 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., in support of his latest album, “Moving Through America” (whose title track and video, by the way, reference Madison as a hard-drinking “town of neon signs”), $25 advance, $30 day of show, theburoakmadison.com.

An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: In-person tickets to the famed conservationist’s talk at Memorial Union are sold out, but you can still livestream her lecture, titled “Inspiring Hope Through Action,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, free. To register for the link, go to union.wisc.edu/goodall.

Spring Flower Show: It’s the last weekend to sample this early taste of spring at Olbrich Botanical Gardens with “The Wonder of Seeds,” a flowering paradise in the Atrium celebrating everything seeds, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, $8, $5 ages 6-23, 3330 Atwood Ave, olbrich.org.