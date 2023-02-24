Got a little cabin fever after the midweek winter storm?

Check out the many live events to get you out of the house this weekend — from a dog show to a new play, an art market and great music.

“Shining in Misery: A King-Size Parody”: Capital City Theatre presents the world premiere of a comedy musical by Andrew Abrams, Mark-Eugene Garcia and Colleen DuVall, based on the books of Stephen King with plenty of musical theater spoofs. Playhouse Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and March 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 4-5. Tickets $45 at the Overture box office, or for an additional fee at overture.org or 608-258-4141, capitalcity theatre.org.

Renaissance Cluster Dog Show: The Dubuque Kennel Club and Wisconsin Kennel Club host hundreds of dogs and their owners to strut their stuff in the show ring. Visitors can see dog breed showing, Junior Showmanship, not-yet-recognized breeds and more, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. $5 adults, children free; parking $8, renaissancecluster.org.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: The touring Broadway musical is at the Overture Center’s Overture Hall, 201 State St. at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $25 to $129, overture.org.

Moonshine: Dance, theater, spoken word and more are featured in this performance by UW faculty and students celebrating Black History Month, 3:30 p.m. Friday, H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave. Free, dance.wisc.edu/moonshine2023.

Hip Hop: Unlocking Your Superpowers: UW Dance Department class by Papa-Kobino Brewoo, 5 p.m. Friday, Room 349, Lathrop Hall. Free and open to the public, dance.wisc.edu.

Parry Karp: Cellist Parry Karp performs with Thomas Kasdorf, piano, in this UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $15, students free, music.wisc.edu/concerts-events.

UW Jazz Orchestra: Concert featuring Reggie Workman, Luke Leavitt and Henry Ptacek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. Free, music.wisc.edu/concerts-events.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: WCO performs the Masterworks concert “Sound the Trumpet” featuring soloist Andrew Balio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. Pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Studio. Tickets $19 to $95, wcoconcerts.org.

“The Wolves”: University Theatre presents “The Wolves,” the story of the battles of a girls soccer team, through Sunday. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $9 to $26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets.

Kids in the Rotunda: Hear the songs and stories of Tom Pease in a free show for young families, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free, overture.org/engage/kids-in-the-rotunda.

“Finder and the North Star”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new play for ages 9 and up by Erica Berman, about a magical journey of self-discovery. Performed at MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St., through March 5. This weekend at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $30, ctmtheater.org.

An Afternoon of Storytelling: Talk by storyteller and Ho-Chunk nation member Andi Cloud, in conjunction with “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird” exhibit by Wendy Red Star. 2 p.m. Saturday, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Free, mmoca.org.

Con vivo!: Chamber concert “Next Generation,” featuring works by J.S. Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, Mikhail Glinka, Thomas Hsu and young area artists performing with members of con vivo! at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. $20, $15 students and seniors, www.convivomusicwithlife.org.

Femmestival Music Edition: Art market and live music from female artists at Garver Feed Mill, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Free admission, garverevents.com/public-events.