14 great events for your Madison-area weekend

Whether you’re an athlete, quilter, nature lover or arts and history fan, we’ve got some top picks for your weekend:

It’s Ironman Weekend in Madison, a time to test your stamina whether you’re an athlete or spectator. Things kick off with a Friday welcome, a Saturday fun run and the main event Sunday with a race start time of 6:45 a.m. at Monona Terrace. Find a link to the full spectator guide at ironman.com/im-wisconsin-supporters.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show runs Thursday through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, featuring workshops, vendors, speakers and more. Tickets are $10 to $18. Find a complete schedule for this annual Wisconsin Public Television event at quiltshow.com.

Pause to remember at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Pearson St., with a talk presented by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

Madison Ballet presents its latest works in “Power, Precision, Passion” outdoors at the SummerStage at Kettle Moraine State Forest in Delafield. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; tickets are $22 plus $5 state park vehicle admission; see madisonballet.org.

Forward Theater Company presents the Wisconsin premiere of “The Wanderers,” a comedy/drama by Anna Ziegler, through Sept. 25 at the Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays plus Sept. 17 and 24. Tickets are $15 to $54, with a filmed version at $35; see forwardtheater.com.

Stop in at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., to see the new multimedia art installation “closeLISTENER(reverse, react, ‘desire’)” by Shawné Michaelain Holloway, opening Saturday in the Imprint Gallery. Museum hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; admission is free; see mmoca.org.

Olbrich Gardens is glowing after dark with GLEAM: Art in a New Light, featuring illuminated sculptural art. September hours are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; advance tickets only ($15) at olbrich.org.

And across the street, check out Olbrich Park at 3527 Atwood Ave. for a geological timeline on 19 signs created by local amateur scientist Nick Schweitzer. The temporary exhibit illustrates the development of life forms on Earth over the 4.5 billion years. Free.

Friday night is fun night for families at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., offering art projects, games, basketball, a movie and more for all ages. Admission is $5 per family; see cityofmadison.com/parks/wpcrc/programs/familyfunnights.cfm.

The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival celebrates the final weekend in its long-running, traditional summer format with performances at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Festival Barn in DeForest. Tickets are $32 in person, $12 for students and $10 virtual. Find details at tokencreekfestival.org.

Say “howdy, neighbor” at the Good Neighbor Gathering, sponsored by the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association and six other neighborhood associations, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in Brittingham Park. The free-admission, alcohol-free event will offer kids’ activities, music, food carts and more, dmna.org/GNG2022.

Heritage Fest is back from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, with hands-on farm activities for all ages, cooking and craft demonstrations, bluegrass music and more. Admission is $10; $5 ages 5 to 15, schumacherfarmpark.org.

The free-admission New Glarus Family Fest runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Village Park, New Glarus, with a carnival, kids’ activities, food, a car show and more, www.swisstown.com.

And through September, kids age 12 and younger get in free at Old World Wisconsin, in Eagle. Visitors can step into the 1800s in this vast, open-air museum and state historic site open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall admission is $15.99 for ages 13 to 64, $13.99 seniors 65 and older, oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org.