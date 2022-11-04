12 great ideas for your weekend

It’s Fall Gallery Night on Friday evening, so grab that umbrella and head out to some of the more than 60 venues celebrating visual creativity from 5 to 9 p.m. Find a list of galleries, artists, receptions, free exhibits, sales and a map for Gallery Night venues across the Madison area at mmoca.org/event/gallery-night.

As part of Gallery Night, be sure to check out the only-once-a-year Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” artists’ reception sponsored by LOUD, Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, at 6 p.m. Friday at Common Wealth Gallery, 4th floor, 100 S. Baldwin St. Free. loudwisconsin.org

On Saturday, celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz and Raza United Student Association annual scholarship fundraiser at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., featuring performances, craft and food vendors. Shows at 1 p.m. for younger audiences, main event at 5:30 p.m. $10. Purchase tickets at madisoneast.ludus.com/index.php

Friday night kicks off the 2nd annual Art and Gift Fair: Weekends at MMOCA at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. The work of 14 local artists and makers will be featured each weekend through the series, presented this week from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 3-4. mmoca.org/event/art-and-gift-fair-weekends-at-mmoca

Madison Opera returns to the Overture Hall stage with the dramatic Richard Strauss opera “Salome,” starring world-class Wisconsin soprano Amanda Majeski. 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets $20 to $141. madisonopera.org

“Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale”: Forward Theater Company presents the Wisconsin premiere of a dark adult comedy about a hungry ghost – and much more. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, plus Nov. 12 and 19 at the Playhouse, Overture Center. Pre-show lectures Saturdays and tall-backs most nights. $35 to $52. forwardtheater.com

“Act a Lady”: StageQ presents this play about a Prohibition-era town staging a show with male actors in women’s clothes, “with surprising results.” Through Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets $15 to $50. bartelltheatre.org

“She Kills Monsters”: Madison Area Technical College presents the Dungeons and Dragons-themed play by “Raya” writer Qui Nguyen. Mitby Theatre, MATC Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $12 to $15, Madison College students free. madisoncollegetheater.org

UW Art Department Open Studios: Go behind the scenes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday on the 6th and 7th floors of the UW Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St., plus the Art Lofts, 111 N. Frances St. art.wisc.edu

Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers: Celebrate regional Ho-Chunk culture with traditional music and dance at the children-friendly Kids in the Rotunda, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center. Free. overture.org/engage/kids-in-the-rotunda

Madison’s Big Sing: Take the whole family for a free, communitywide sing featuring songs and stories from Haiti, sponsored by Madison Youth Choir. 10 a.m. Saturday, Starlight Theater, MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St. Free, but RSVP required at madisonyouthchoirs.org/the-big-sing

Melharmony Festival: Concert Sunday featuring Indian and western classical music and dance, with musicians Ravikiran, Terra Quartet, Ben Ferris, Ben Jaeger and more. Vinayaka Vaibhavam Indian dance opera at 1 p.m., music at 3 p.m. $10 to $50, also livestream option. Verona High School Performing Art Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona. melharmonymusic.com/events/concert