11 top picks for your Madison-area weekend

Looking for weekend ideas? From science to books, live shows and a road trip, there’s plenty to chose from:

Science is everywhere you look — especially this weekend. The Wisconsin Science Festival runs through Sunday with activities throughout the state. In Madison on Saturday, learn about physics at the “Try-It Circus” at the Madison Children’s Museum with Wild Rumpus Circus from 1 to 3 p.m. See science tricks with “Mad Science” at the free Kids at the Rotunda show at the Overture Center at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Or witness glassblowing at the UW Glass Lab from 4 to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, view the art exhibition “The State of the Environment” and hear an informal discussion with artists and scientists from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Art Lit Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. There’s plenty more to explore at wisconsinsciencefest.org.

Celebrate 20 years of the Wisconsin Book Festival with free readings and book discussions ongoing at Central Library and other locations. Interested in how it all works? Hear the panel discussion “Demystifying the Publishing Industry” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Want to hear from fiction and nonfiction writers? Browse the offerings at wisconsinbookfestival.org.

Venture somewhere new with the Madison Symphony Orchestra in “Sublime Violin and Journeys,” a concert by the MSO with guest violinist James Ehnes, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $20 to $98 at overture.org; student rush, $15. More at madisonsymphony.org.

Jin-Wen Yu Dance and the UW Dance Department perform “Home Wandering,” a concert of award-winning works, at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave. Tickets are $18 to $24. dance.wisc.edu/home-wandering

Choral music fans, the UW Collage Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday features the university’s Lab Choir, Treble Choir, Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir. Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. Free. music.wisc.edu

Enjoy the fall colors with a ride into the Driftless Region for the 29th annual Fall Art Tour, stretching from Mineral Point and Dodgeville to Spring Green and Baraboo. This year’s driving tour runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and features more than 60 artists and artisans. Many will feature up-close demonstrations in their studios, tucked away in places like a former one-room schoolhouse, a restored brewery and historic storefronts. Maps for the self-guided adventure — plus information on dining and lodging to make a small-town weekend of it — are online at fallarttour.com.

Near Spring Green, roam the landscape that inspired Frank Lloyd Wright during “A Day at Taliesin.” The free event includes a self-guided tour of the grounds from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. See details at www.taliesinpreservation.org/event/a-day-at-taliesin.

TNW Ensemble Theater presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” Mark St. Germain’s play about the high-profile sex therapist and Holocaust survivor Ruth Westheimer, performed by Eileen Koteles. Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25. www.tnwensembletheater.org

Hear stories from 50 years of directing the UW Marching Band in “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” a one-man show of remembrances by Leckrone backed by a jazz trio and produced by Four Seasons Theatre. Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St., 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $20 to $35. fourseasonstheatre.com

Who will be crowned the Story Slam Champ? Find out at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Moth GrandSLAM, hosted by Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton and featuring top storytellers competing for top honors at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. $31.50. barrymorelive.com

Based on the children’s books of Wisconsin illustrator Lois Ehlert, “The Mole Hill Stories” entertains both young audiences and adults in a new production from Children’s Theater of Madison through Oct. 30. Shows this week are at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Starlight Theater, Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $15-30. ctmtheater.org