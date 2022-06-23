 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON IN A MINUTE

11 great ideas for your weekend

"Sense and Sensibility"

The story of the Dashwood sisters comes to the American Players Theatre stage this summer in "Sense and Sensibility," opening this weekend.

Heartland Marimba Ensemble | Hear 10 world premieres performed by the Iowa-based touring group. 7 p.m. Friday, Unitarian Society auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive. $25 suggested donation. heartlandmarimba.com

Live on Queen Street | Majestic’s “Live on King Street” summer outdoor concert series kicks off Downtown, this week with a "Drag and Dance Block Party." 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday. Free.

American Players Theatre | The APT season is already off to a start with “The Rivals,” and two more plays open this weekend: “The River Bride” in the indoor Touchstone Theatre, and “Sense and Sensibility” in the outdoor Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. Tickets: $59 to $84. See the summer’s full repertory of plays at americanplayers.org.

Oregon SummerFest | Enjoy a carnival, entertainment, rib fest, car show, craft fair, parade and more. Through Sunday at Kiser Park, 245 Brook St., Oregon. Full schedule is at oregonwi.com.

Art Cart | Join free art-making across the city with the Art Cart, a project of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR), on weekdays through Aug. 18. This week the fun comes to Olbrich Beach from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Spring Harbor Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Ages 3 and up. Full summer schedule is at mscr.org.

Log Rolling competition in 2021

Shana Verstegen, left, competes against Gretchen Greene in the 2021 Midwest Log Rolling Championships. The 2022 event happens Saturday at Wingra Park.

Midwest Log Rolling Championships | Cheer on the amateurs at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the elite competition at 1 p.m. in Wingra Park, 824 Knickerbocker St., in this fundraiser for Huntington's Disease Society of America. Music; silent auction until 12:30 p.m. Spectators free; participants register at madisonlogrolling.com.

Tenney-Lapham Art Walk | Stroll, browse and purchase artworks by neighborhood artists in their studios and front yards. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pick up maps Sunday at 408 Washburn Place, or find a list of locations and artists at madison.com/events.

Mad City Ski team practicing in 2019

Skiers with the Mad-City Ski Team are back with weekly free shows Sunday evenings in Law Park.

Picnic to make a difference | Games, music and children's activities mark the Ukrainian Picnic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in James Madison Park, 614 E. Gorham St. Donations will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. And the annual Open Doors for Refugees Community Picnic runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Park, with entertainment, potluck and children's activities. Bring a dish to pass. opendoorsforrefugees.org

Child-friendly cinema | Missed “Paw Patrol” the first time around? See it as part of the Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series through Sept. 1 at Point Cinema in Madison or Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. $3. Get two free tickets at www.amfam.com/kidsdream. More at madison.com/calendar.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair | This annual juried show features more than 200 national artists plus entertainment at 101 E. Jefferson St., Spring Green. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. springgreenartfair.com

Mad-City Ski Team | See a free water ski show each Sunday through Sept. 4 (no show Aug. 14) in Law Park, off Lake Monona. Show at 6 p.m.; junior team performs from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. www.madcityskiteam.com

