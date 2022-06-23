11 great ideas for your weekend

Heartland Marimba Ensemble | Hear 10 world premieres performed by the Iowa-based touring group. 7 p.m. Friday, Unitarian Society auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive. $25 suggested donation. heartlandmarimba.com

Live on Queen Street | Majestic’s “Live on King Street” summer outdoor concert series kicks off Downtown, this week with a "Drag and Dance Block Party." 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday. Free.

American Players Theatre | The APT season is already off to a start with “The Rivals,” and two more plays open this weekend: “The River Bride” in the indoor Touchstone Theatre, and “Sense and Sensibility” in the outdoor Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. Tickets: $59 to $84. See the summer’s full repertory of plays at americanplayers.org.

Oregon SummerFest | Enjoy a carnival, entertainment, rib fest, car show, craft fair, parade and more. Through Sunday at Kiser Park, 245 Brook St., Oregon. Full schedule is at oregonwi.com.

Art Cart | Join free art-making across the city with the Art Cart, a project of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR), on weekdays through Aug. 18. This week the fun comes to Olbrich Beach from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Spring Harbor Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Ages 3 and up. Full summer schedule is at mscr.org.

Midwest Log Rolling Championships | Cheer on the amateurs at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the elite competition at 1 p.m. in Wingra Park, 824 Knickerbocker St., in this fundraiser for Huntington's Disease Society of America. Music; silent auction until 12:30 p.m. Spectators free; participants register at madisonlogrolling.com.

Tenney-Lapham Art Walk | Stroll, browse and purchase artworks by neighborhood artists in their studios and front yards. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pick up maps Sunday at 408 Washburn Place, or find a list of locations and artists at madison.com/events.

Picnic to make a difference | Games, music and children's activities mark the Ukrainian Picnic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in James Madison Park, 614 E. Gorham St. Donations will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. And the annual Open Doors for Refugees Community Picnic runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Park, with entertainment, potluck and children's activities. Bring a dish to pass. opendoorsforrefugees.org

Child-friendly cinema | Missed “Paw Patrol” the first time around? See it as part of the Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series through Sept. 1 at Point Cinema in Madison or Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. $3. Get two free tickets at www.amfam.com/kidsdream. More at madison.com/calendar.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair | This annual juried show features more than 200 national artists plus entertainment at 101 E. Jefferson St., Spring Green. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. springgreenartfair.com

Mad-City Ski Team | See a free water ski show each Sunday through Sept. 4 (no show Aug. 14) in Law Park, off Lake Monona. Show at 6 p.m.; junior team performs from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. www.madcityskiteam.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.