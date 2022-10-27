11 fun ideas for your weekend — Halloween or not

It’s Halloween weekend, so break out the costumes and plan some fun. Adults, your favorite bar is likely offering live music and Halloween entertainment, so stop on by. There are many family options in town, too.

Check out top picks to celebrate October’s end (P.S. They're not all about Halloween):

“She Kills Monsters”: Madison College students and alumni perform the play “She Kills Monsters” by “Raya” writer Qui Nguyen, with a Dungeons and Dragons-themed plot and lots of fight and movement choreography. Mitby Theatre, Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $12-15; free for Madison College students. Reserve at madisoncollegetheater.org

Boo at the Zoo: Put on your costume and greet the animals with free Halloween activities and trick-or-treating stations at Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. www.henryvilaszoo.gov/event/boo-at-the-zoo/

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: This Madison group survived “Quarantween,” and now the Velvet Darkness shadow cast is back for a free screening of raucous classic Saturday in Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Doors at 9:15 p.m., costume contest at 9:30 p.m., "Rocky Horror" feature film at 10 p.m. No bring-along props, but prop bags available for purchase. union.wisc.edu

First Annual Pumpkin Party: Family-friendly celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday at Garver Feed Mill featuring pay-what-you-can pumpkins to carve, with proceeds going to Sustain Dane, plus games, crafts, movies and a costume contest. Full schedule at garverevents.com/public-events/

Hilldale-O-Ween: Performances, kids’ activities and costume contest from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Hilldale Shopping Center, 726 N. Midvale Blvd. hilldale.com/event/hilldale-o-ween/

GLEAM: Art in a New Light: It’s the final weekend to experience the sculptural light exhibit at Olbrich Gardens, through Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Advance tickets only, $15, at www.olbrichgleam.org

Noon Musicale: Enjoy a free hour of music at noon Friday with Cristina Balatori, flute, and Kevin Chance, piano at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. fusmadison.org/musicales

St. Louis Stompers: Madison Jazz Society continues its final year of concerts with a show Sunday by this St. Louis favorite at Funk’s Pub and Bar, 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., show noon-3 p.m. Tickets $20; $15 MJS members; 18 and under free. www.madisonjazz.com

“Bent”: Saturday is the last chance to see the Strollers Theatre production of Martin Sherman’s “Bent” at the Bartell Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday plus 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $20 at bartelltheatre.org

Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home: Join a free reception Friday for returning veterans -- with music, Bucky Badger and more at Dane County Regional Airport, 4000 International Lane. Arrive by 7:45 p.m. for plane landing at 9:15 p.m. badgerhonorflight.org

“The Mole Hill Stories”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents stories by Wisconsin’s Lois Ehlert in a lively play with music geared to young children. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $15-30. ctmtheater.org