With graduation ceremonies and Mother’s Day, it’s a weekend for celebration. Here are even more ideas for your calendar:

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: “Banfield and Beethoven,” with the performance of a suite from composer-in-residence Bill Banfield’s opera “Edmonia” and pianist Michael Mizrahi performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., $19 to $95, wcoconcerts.org.

Horicon Marsh Bird Festival: Spring bird migration is at its peak, so join the Great Wisconsin Birdathon at home (details at wisconservation.org/great-wisconsin-birdathon). Or travel an hour northeast of Madison for the 26th annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival Friday through Sunday at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28. Family-friendly activities include paddling, birding, live birds of prey and more. Find details and register at horiconmarsh.org.

“Disney’s The Lion King”: The touring Broadway musical returns to Overture Hall through May 28. Performances this weekend at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $29 to $175, overture.org.

Drum Power Africa Night: School-age drumming students perform a recital with guests from Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble, 6 p.m. Friday, Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $10 donation, $5 youths, drumpower.com.

Washburn Observatory Open House: Public viewing and open house at the observatory, 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1401 Observatory Drive. More public viewing sessions through summer; see schedule at www.astro.wisc.edu/outreach/observing-at-washburn.

Midwest Vintage Flea: Forty vendors with a wide selection of vintage apparel for purchase, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Free admission (early bird hours with fee), goodstyleshop.com/pages/midwest-vintage-flea.

OutWiGo Green: Join Wisconsin State Parks staff and friends for group hikes, bike rides, paddling, rock climbing, nature crafts and more in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit, $5, under age 18 free; state park vehicle admission sticker required for entry to park. Event details at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo/green.

Madison Youth Choirs: “The Little Prince”: Performances by the Purcell, Britten and Holst choirs, 7 p.m. Saturday; Choraliers, Con Gioia, Capriccio Cantilena, Cantabile choirs, 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Cantilena, Cantabile, Ragazzi choirs, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Verona High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, $10, $5 under age 19. Livestream also available, madisonyouthchoirs.org.

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra: Chamber music recitals by WYSO musicians, 7 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Village-University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at MYArts Studio 4D, 1055 E. Mifflin St., free, wysomusic.org.

Mother’s Day at Old World Wisconsin: Moms get in free for the living history fun at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Wisconsin, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Regular prices: $20 ages 18-64, $20 ages 13-17, $18 ages 65-plus, $13 ages 5-12, under 5 free. W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle, oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org.