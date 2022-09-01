10 great events for your Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend you don’t need to work hard to find great music, fun, food, art and dance.

Taste of Madison takes over Capitol Square from 2:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 am.-7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy live music and food from area restaurants and vendors at this annual event to benefit local charities. Admission is free, but bring your lunch money to sample all the goodies. www.tasteofmadison.com

On Monday, don’t miss Shifting Gears, a free festival of the Isthmus Dance Collective, with dance performances held from noon to 6 p.m. Labor Day along bike paths at Brittingham, McPike, Olin and Wirth Court parks. Find more, including a list of performers, at www.isthmusdancecollective.org/shifting-gears

“We Stand with Ukraine,” an exhibition with artwork for sale by Ukrainian and Wisconsin artists, opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Overt Space Gallery, 130 E. Main St., Stoughton. A portion of sales will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. www.overt.space

The annual antique tractor and steam engine show known as the Rock River Thresheree revs up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday in Thresherman’s Park, located off Hwy. 51 south of Edgerton. Ride a tractor or enjoy a car and truck show, food, music, a flea market and the daily Parade of Power at 2 p.m. Admission is $10; $8 for seniors on Friday; under 12 free. www.thresheree.com

Sample a range of Wisconsin bands -- from indie to hyperpop and beyond -- at Party in the Park, the annual back-to-school concert sponsored by student radio station WSUM, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday in James Madison Park. Find details at wsum.org. Free.

Who will be Wisconsin’s next cow chip champ? (Say that three times fast.) Find out at the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and festival in Prairie du Sac’s Marion Park, held from 5-11:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Along with a 5K and 10K will be music, food and kids’ activities, too. www.wiscowchip.com

The South Wisconsin Art Guild hosts the annual Paoli Art in the Park, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at 1367 County Road PB, Paoli. Enjoy the works of more than 40 artists plus music, food and a silent auction for the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. paoliartinthepark.org

The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival returns – for a final turn in its traditional summer format -- with the concert “Prelude and Fugue” at 4 p.m. Sunday, featuring the music of Bach, Harbison, Mozart, Birtwistle and Haydn. The festival continues with performances Sept. 7 and 10-11 in the Festival Barn in DeForest. Tickets are $32 in-person, $12 students, $10 virtual. Find details at tokencreekfestival.org

Gleam 2022: Art in a New Light combines sculpture and light after dark in Olbrich Gardens, Wednesdays through Sundays through October. Tickets are required for viewing from 7:30-11 p.m. through September and 6:30-11 p.m. in October. $15, $11 for Olbrich members, $7 ages 6-12, under 6 free. Purchase advance tickets at olbrich.org.

And the Labor Day Dash, an annual 10K run and 5K run/walk fundraiser for the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, starts at 9 a.m. on Monday in Vilas Park. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with a tot trot for kids 7 and younger at 8:40 a.m. In-person and virtual race fees are $15-$30. See safeharborhelpskids.org