Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident: 'I'd do it again'

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his snowplow accident — and admitted he would "do it again."

The 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung after being run over by his snow cat in January when he tried to stop it hitting his nephew, and he insisted he would go through the pain again if it meant saving his relative's life.

In a preview In a preview clip of his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, he said: "I'd do it again. Yeah, I'd do it again, because it's going right at my nephew."

The "Hawkeye" star said he remembers every bit of the agony he went through, while his nephew was convinced he was dead.

Asked if he remembered much about the pain of the accident, he said: "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

In another clip, his nephew told the 77-year-old interviewer: "I just perfectly see him, in a pool of blood, coming from his head... I didn't think he was alive."

Procol Harum songwriter Keith Reid dies at age 76Procol Harum songwriter Keith Reid has died.

The composer — who was best known for having written the lyrics for almost every original track released by the English prog band, other than their 12th and final studio LP, "Novum," released in 2017 — passed away March 23 at age 76 after living with cancer for the past few years.

On Wednesday, the group wrote on Facebook: "We are sad to hear of the death of Keith Reid. An unparalleled lyricist Keith wrote the words to virtually all Procol Harum songs, as well as co-writing the John Farnham hit 'You're the Voice.' His lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band. His imaginative, surreal and multilayered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."