Join friends and neighbors in kicking off the holiday season at “Get Festive with Agora and “The Jingle Mingle,” both to be held in December. Visitors will be able to enjoy free carriage rides, holiday music, a luminary-lighting benefit for Agrace Hospice Care, a photo booth, retailer discounts and prizes, complimentary appetizers and desserts, music and more.
Fitchburg business owners say they’re thrilled to welcome friends, neighbors and visitors from all around the area to the Promega Plaza and the Agora Fitchburg this holiday season. “Get Festive with Agora” Dec. 6 to enjoy free horse-and-carriage rides and see beautiful holiday decorations. Listen to favorite classic and contemporary holiday songs, make memories with a photo booth and win great prizes while shopping amazing retailer discounts. Bring the whole family for complimentary appetizers and desserts while celebrating the holiday season.
Join Fitchburg retailers Dec. 8 in the Verona Road area at the “Jingle & Mingle” for a fun day of holiday events while shopping. Give Santa and his elves a wish list, take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the area, see live reindeer, have a great time making ornaments to take home for decorating, and enjoy hot chocolate, muffins and more. The pet-friendly event means a pet’s holiday portrait can be taken. Earn a passport by visiting at least five businesses and entering to win awesome prizes – including overnight hotel stays, restaurant gift certificates and more. It’s an amazing family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy.
The Fitchburg Chamber Visitor & Business Bureau provides leadership for the advancement of the city's economic vitality and quality of life for businesses, residents and visitors. To this end they provide programs and services to expand and mature investments, expand job opportunities, support business networks, and build tourism and community assets.