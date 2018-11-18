Dance Wisconsin, a Madison original since 1977, is now in its 41st year — but the roots of the company go back decades. The company’s artistic director, Jo Jean Retrum, and her mother and partner, Jean Adams, say they have long believed that audiences in southern Wisconsin deserved to see breathtaking dance productions. They offer choreography, sets and costumes seldom found outside major metropolitan areas. They have great influence on the local dance scene; they say their productions have earned both critical acclaim and an enthusiastic base of loyal followers.
The Nutcracker is Dance Wisconsin’s largest production each season, including dancers, a live orchestra and magical vocals. It has more than 80 performers from southern and central Wisconsin, dancing along with the Dance Wisconsin Orchestra and the vocals of the Monona Grove High School Singers.
Join Clara as she receives a special Nutcracker Doll from Heir Drosselmeyer during a party thrown by her family. Be transported by Heir Drosselmeyer’s magic as he brings various dolls and toys to life. Watch with excitement as Clara awakens from a dream to find the Nutcracker life-size and battling the Mouse King with his troops. After the Nutcracker’s victory, Clara is transported to a fantasy land where the Snow Queen and King perform with their snowflakes.
In Act II, Clara travels through Candyland where she’s entertained by dancers from all around the world – including a Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Rejoice finally with Clara as she returns home in a glorious sleigh.
Visit www.dancewisconsin.com for more information.