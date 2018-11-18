Norwegian immigrants Gjermund and Rebecca Skaalen in 1896 gave 120 acres of their farmland near Pleasant Springs to the Norwegian Lutheran Synod for the purpose of building a home for the aged. Skaalen Nursing Home opened in January 1900, home to 40 men and women who spent their final years in an environment of Christian care and comfort.
Skaalen Retirement Services is today one of Dane County’s largest long-term and rehabilitative-care facilities, giving a continuum of nursing care, restorative therapy and housing options every year to more than 500 older adults and their families.
Skaalen offers a host of volunteer opportunities for anyone of at least age 12. For those who wish to volunteer on a regular basis, meaningful interactions with the residents are offered – through Volunteens to the auxiliary. Some of the duties available are help in the Kaffe Stue kitchen, one-on-one interaction with residents, outings, group activities and assistance for large activity events. During the summer months the residents love to go outside for nature walks. Volunteers can share their talents – give woodworking, knitting or crocheting demonstrations, or show a movie. Help transport residents to the chapel for Sunday services or to and from the Main Dining Room for meals.
Skaalen is a full-spectrum retirement community, providing residents a complete continuum of care. It is a skilled nursing facility serving 110 guests as well as an assisted-living facility serving 50. There is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center with one of the area’s few warm-water therapy pools. The Magnolia Gardens, a licensed community-based residential facility, specializes in the care of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory conditions. The staff uses a holistic approach, continuing to honor the dignity and nobility in those embarking on their journey through Alzheimer’s disease.
The site is also a popular retirement-condominium community. On the Skaalen Stoughton Campus are 164 one-level duplex-condominium homes offering support services for independent adults. At the Skaalen Village Campus in nearby McFarland there are 57 additional one-level condominium homes. For residents wanting additional services, but who can still live independently, eight two-bedroom apartment-style condominiums are available.
Many of the experienced nurses and caregiver staff have been serving Skaalen residents for more than 20 years. The facility offers 24-hour/seven-day licensed nursing care plus certified nursing assistants. The staff keeps current with changes in the industry by attending on-campus training and off-campus continuing education.
Skaalen offers Christian-based care through the support of staff, member congregations and on-site pastoral care. Sponsored by 29 Lutheran and one Methodist Church, it is governed by elected representatives from those congregations.
Skaalen Retirement Services is an affiliated ministry of the Lutheran Church, committed to providing excellent care, housing and services to older adults and persons in need within a caring and Christian environment. Through support of the chaplaincy, structured activities and social services, Skaalen affirms the worth and value of each resident in a quality Christian setting.
