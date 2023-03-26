There is a spectrum of traits that distinguish a Top Workplace, and employees were eager to recognize their companies’ efforts in a range of areas important to them.

These special award winners were determined by employee responses to survey statements. They were asked to rank their workplaces in a variety of categories on a seven-point scale. Here are the results, by category:

DIRECTION

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Criteria: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”

This mortgage company has worked to educate its employees as mortgage rates have risen, equipping them for the changing market. Said one employee: “Commitment to the employees and customers is equal. The company is committed to respond with speed, they are committed to providing to provide an excellent customer experience and want the same for employees.”

MANAGERS

WPPI Energy

Criteria: “My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.”

Mike Peters, WPPI’s CEO, said the organization has been more intentional about developing top-notch managers. “Supervisors are trained in how to be a coach. … I wanted it to be a more collaborative approach to growth and development.” A WPPI employee adds: “My supervisor helps me utilize my strengths in a way that promotes success.”

NEW IDEAS

Berndt CPA

Criteria: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”

Bruce Berndt, the firm’s managing partner, said being open to new ideas inspires and empowers employees. “We have so many ways that allow our team members to change what we do, and we publish them and discuss them — we basically say, ‘These are some great ideas,” he said.

DOERS

Skyline Services Inc.

Criteria: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

Skyline is a Middleton-based commercial and residential cleaning service with 98 employees. One Skyline employee detailed several reasons for his rating: “Teamwork, financial management, growth. Skyline is great at helping employees grow and reach their potential.” Another added: “I always have the tools and support I need to do a good job.”

MEANINGFULNESS

Achieving Collaborative Treatment

Criteria: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”

ACT provides services to children and young adults on the autism spectrum and believes in a client- and family-centered approach. What makes the work special? One employee said: “I love seeing my clients make progress that is meaningful for both them and their families. I also love working with others who want to see clients succeed just as much as I do.”

VALUES

Summit Credit Union

Criteria: “This company operates by strong values.”

All of Summit’s employees – there are 654 in the Madison area — are trained a financial educators and take their work to heart, said CEO Kim Sponem. The credit union places an emphasis on helping women succeed financially. “It’s all about providing the best service to our members and potential new members. All members are treated with dignity and respect no matter how large or small their relationship is.”

CLUED-IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Paradigm

Criteria: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

Employees at this company, which produces software for the building product industry, believe their leaders are in the know on Paradigm’s direction and mission. One said: “They sit down and actually have conversations with us, which is not usually the case with senior management. It makes a big difference in the company culture.”

COMMUNICATION

Zoro

Criteria: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”

Zoro is an e-commerce supplier to businesses and has 161 Madison employees who gave high marks to the way the company communicates. Every Thursday morning the company has a company meeting, led by a team member, with employee shout-outs for excellent work and to learn about developments at Zoro.

APPRECIATION

Palmer Johnson Power Systems

Criteria: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

The Sun Prairie-based firm, which services and supplies components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment, has a robust wellness program, employee events and an extra-mile program to reward top performers. “We want to have a connection with employees because that’s what allows us to understand what’s driving them and respond to what their needs are,” said Craig Swenson, company president.

WORK-LIFE FLEXIBILITY

Rentable

Criteria: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”

Rentable, an online rental marketplace with 80 Madison employees, features a 100% remote workplace and has employees coast to coast. It also has an open vacation policy, enabling employees to take vacation when they want. One employee said: “They are always making sure that we’re good and taking the time off that we need, never questioning if you need to take time off or what it’s used for.”

TRAINING

Ascendium Education Group

Criteria: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”

Ascendium, a nonprofit organization, is the nation’s largest federal student loan guarantor and a leader in postsecondary educational philanthropy and student services. Its employees have access to growth and development opportunities. A survey respondent added: “I love my job because the opportunities that I’ve been able to have — to learn more and do more.”

BENEFITS

Plastic Ingenuity

Criteria: “My benefit package is good compared to others in this industry.”

The plastic thermoforming company based in Cross Plains offers a profit-sharing plan in which 42% of profits are returned to employees annually, a 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement and subsidies for safe footwear, safety glasses and custom hearing protection. One employee said: “I also like that our health insurance is so cheap, yet very good.”