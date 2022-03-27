Employees recognize Top Workplaces’ exceptional leaders

Visionary and effective leaders can power success in business and their styles and values are apparent to everyone in the workplace.

Three top chief executive officers were identified by their employees for special awards given in this year’s Top Workplaces. Here’s a look at those leaders and a bit about their leadership styles and philosophies:

Steve Jacobson, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway, with nearly 10,000 employees nationally, is driven by a people-first mentality and an emphasis on servant leadership.

“It’s not about the loans we do; it is about the hearts we change and the people we help,” said Steve Jacobson, who founded the mortgage company 26 years ago. “We aim to provide great customer service, speed and support by being kind, humble, and giving 100% every day.”

Jacobson leads a company that has been among the top-ranked in the local Top Workplaces program for four straight years, and last year was named the No. 1 large company in the national Top Workplaces rankings.

“We value our employees greatly at Fairway, so we provide them with a supportive culture and work environment where they can work and thrive and grow their careers,” he said. “We see culture as a day-to-day discipline.”

Julie Fry, Fairway’s chief human resources officer said Jacobson is driven by creating an inviting company culture. “He’s really front and center. He’s right in the middle of it, supporting not only our borrowers, the real estate agents, and the loan office, as well,” she said.

Dina Opsahl, RHD Plumbing

Employees at this Stoughton-based plumbing firm say CEO Dina Opsahl her husband Mark, RHD’s chief operating officer, have created a strong business with an attractive workplace culture.

“They are cool in any crowd,” said one. “They make everyone feel welcome and understand anyone’s situation.”

Dina Opsahl said RHD, which they purchased in 2017, aims to create a family-oriented atmosphere.

“We consider our entire work family as an extension of our own,” she said. “Treating our team like family can only develop good relationships within the workplace to motivate them to achieve their full potential. We feel it enhances an entire company mindset.”

In addition, she said the company has several father-son duos working in its ranks. And employees get a bonus for referring friends and family to work for RHD.

RHD’s 169 employees enjoy a travel incentive program based on customer feedback, free tickets to sporting events, as well as tubing, Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame and ice-skating passes.

“Honesty, transparency and respect are at the center of our leadership philosophy,” she added. “We are constantly trying to find ways to improve our work culture and create a positive environment.”

David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits

David Kijek leads WEA Member Benefits – which provides financial and insurance products for Wisconsin public school employees – with the belief that transparency builds trust.

“One of my philosophies is to treat people the way I’d want to be treated,” said Kijek. “I’m not unapproachable. I refuse to be in that box. I see everybody as a friend, and they shouldn’t be afraid of seeing me in the hallway.”

His philosophy is built around a triangle that has employees at the base, the company’s members in the middle and a dollar sign at the top. He shows it each year at the first all-staff meeting.

“That triangle shows how you make decisions. If you turn that triangle upside down to its point, you’re basing your decisions on the dollars, and it can’t stand. It will fall over,” he said. “When our leadership or management teams make a decision, it’s with people at the foundation of that decision.”

Kijek regularly invites his employees to call him out when they feel something is amiss. “I ask them to hold me accountable. If I don’t do something I should be doing, you have every right to come and ask me why.”