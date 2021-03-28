Employee surveys determine the area's Top Workplaces

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards are recognizing those efforts.

Survey feedback from employees is the sole basis for determining Top Workplaces. And that feedback serves as the ultimate test of how employers are responding in the age of COVID.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”

This marks the third year the State Journal has partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the Top Workplaces in the Madison metro area. The foundation of the program is a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. The feedback also gives companies insights about what makes them unique.

Surveying began in August, when the State Journal started running news articles and promotions to welcome nominations for Top Workplaces consideration.