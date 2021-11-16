 Skip to main content
Emma Paulson, sr., G, Columbus
Emma Paulson, sr., G, Columbus

Emma Paulson

Columbus' Emma Paulson (35) defends against Markesan's Leah Bobek during the Cardinals victory over the Hornets on Feb. 9 in the WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals. Paulson averaged 7.8 points and 1.5 steals per game this winter, numbers that garnered her honorable mention all-Capitol North Conference accolades. 

Paulson's the only senior on the team, and she and junior Jaiden Dornaus make good leaders, according to coach Jeff Schweitzer. Paulson is a streaking shooter, Schweitzer said, having a few games where she made six or seven 3-pointers last season. She led the team with 42 treys, making 31.3% from beyond the arc. Paulson averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game last season. She also contributed 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals a game.

