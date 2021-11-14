 Skip to main content
Emily Mortenson, sr., G, Oregon
A UW-Stevens Point commit, Mortenson is returning from a torn ACL which cut her junior season shorter than it already was — she played in only five games. However, she averaged 9.8 points per game and made 10 of 24 3-pointers. She tied Carleigh Roberts, who graduated last season, as the Panthers’ leading scorers. “(She’s) a great shooter and leader,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said.

