Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig
Magestro-Kennedy, a recent IUPUI commit, is a talented scorer who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, a jump of nearly eight points from the season before. She is a well-rounded 5-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions for the Cougars. However, her main job is scoring and attacking closeouts.

