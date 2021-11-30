 Skip to main content
Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Madison Edgewood
Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Madison Edgewood

WIAA state gymnastics photo: Verona/Edgewood's Ella Crowley competes on balance beam (copy)

Verona/Madison Edgewood's Ella Crowley.

Crowley finished 12th in the all-around individual competition as a sophomore at the Division 1 state meet, scoring 34.900. Her best event finish came on the balance beam, where she came in 14th after scoring 8.800. On the uneven bars, her score of 8.825 would have been good enough for 10th in the event.

