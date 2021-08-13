 Skip to main content
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton

Middleton's Elijah Gray (25), right, is tackled by Sun Prairie's Bradley Brown (14) and Austin Knade (9) in the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference football game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, April 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.

