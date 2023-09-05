Madison police officers arrested four teens they say ripped an elderly man's wallet from his pocket and knocked him down Madison's Far West side Sunday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a restaurant parking lot in the 500 block of Raymond Road at 4:55 p.m., where the victim reported that four boys, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year old, had knocked him down when they ripped his wallet from his pocket.
The boys are currently facing strong armed robbery charges, but additional charges may be forthcoming.