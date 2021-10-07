My name is Einstein. The smart move here is to adopt me! Although my pictures don't show it, I have... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
My name is Einstein. The smart move here is to adopt me! Although my pictures don't show it, I have... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
A 15-year-old boy charged in a fatal shooting in Fitchburg on Tuesday night appeared Friday in juvenile court.
Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
On Oct. 15, Curderburger will sell for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.
Perrote lives near Olbrich Park.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.