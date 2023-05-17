BelleVille — Edward J. O'connor as his last wish, died at home on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89.

a mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Francis of Assisi catholic church, 338 s. Harrison St., Belleville, Wis., with the rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Montrose Pioneer cemetery, rural Belleville.

a visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway cross, Belleville, Wis.

a full obituary will run in the Thursday edition of the newspaper.

online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.