Editorial: When Wisconsin Republicans say they want election ‘integrity,’ they’re really saying they want Jim Crow 2.0

Under continued questioning, the Republican legislator sheepishly admitted that he had not responded to a long list of concerns that had been raised about disenfranchisement of Black and Latino voters, among others. Like Republicans in Wisconsin and other states, he said there was no intent to suppress votes. Yet, there he was, championing legislation that the Texas Tribune explained “restricted early voting rules and schedules to do away with extended hours and ban drive-thru voting. It also required large counties to redistribute polling places under a formula that could move sites away from areas with more Hispanic and Black residents.”

What was Cain’s response to the scrutiny?

Under pressure, the Republican legislator announced, “I’d be totally fine with an amendment to maybe strike the word ‘purity’ and say ‘integrity’ or something.”

Bingo!

When Republicans say “integrity,” what they mean is “purity.” And when they say they want to restore “confidence and trust in our elections,” what they really mean is that they want Jim Crow 2.0 elections.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.