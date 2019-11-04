NOV. 8 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Jay Spoonhour is 93-124 in seven seasons with the Panthers. The son of the late Charlie Spoonhour, who coached at Southwest Missouri State, Saint Louis and UNLV, Jay Spoonhour has had one winning season at Eastern Illinois (18-15 in 2014-15). The Panthers went 14-18 last season, including 7-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Josiah Wallace led the Panthers with 15.5 points per game last season. Wallace, who shot 80.2 percent from the free throw line, scored 20 or more points in eight games. He had 31 in an overtime win over Arkansas State.
SCOUTING REPORT
There are two Madison natives on the Panthers’ roster: former Memorial standout Shareef Smith, a senior guard who averaged 8.5 points and a team-leading 3.8 assists last season; and former East product Deang Deang, a junior guard who averaged 13.3 points at Highland Community College last season. … Junior guard George Dixon, who played at Milwaukee Riverside, averaged 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds while helping Vincennes win the national junior college title last season. … The Panthers return all five starters but lost Ben Harvey, who averaged 10.2 points as the team’s sixth man, to a transfer. … Junior guard Mack Smith averaged 12.8 points and connected a team-high 81 times from 3-point range in 2018-19.