Nov. 25 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Jay Spoonhour is 110-139 in eight seasons at Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats went 17-15 overall and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2019-20, their second winning season under the son of the late Charlie Spoonhour, who coached at Southwest Missouri State, Saint Louis and UNLV.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior guard Josiah Wallace (above left) averaged a team-high 15.6 points last season for the Panthers. He averaged 19.6 per game in conference play, which ranked fifth in the VC. Wallace, who began his career Olney Central College in Illinois, has scored 20 or more points 20 times during his two seasons at Eastern Illinois.

SCOUTING REPORT