Nov. 25 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Jay Spoonhour is 110-139 in eight seasons at Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats went 17-15 overall and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2019-20, their second winning season under the son of the late Charlie Spoonhour, who coached at Southwest Missouri State, Saint Louis and UNLV.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Josiah Wallace (above left) averaged a team-high 15.6 points last season for the Panthers. He averaged 19.6 per game in conference play, which ranked fifth in the VC. Wallace, who began his career Olney Central College in Illinois, has scored 20 or more points 20 times during his two seasons at Eastern Illinois.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Panthers return their top seven scorers, including senior guard Mack Smith (13.4) and senior guard George Dixon (11.0). Dixon, who played at Milwaukee Riverside, led the team in rebounding (8.8) a year ago. … Former Madison East product Deang is a senior guard for the Panthers. He was averaging 9.5 points per game in 2019-20 when his season ended due to injury. … UW beat Eastern Illinois 65-52 in its home opener last season behind 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks from Nate Reuvers. The Badgers found themselves clinging to a 46-43 lead after Smith hit a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the game, but they answered with a 15-0 run to put away the game.
