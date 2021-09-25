 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Side building struck by gunfire Friday night, Madison police say

East Side building struck by gunfire Friday night, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

An East Side building was struck by gunfire Friday night, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. after multiple callers reporting shots fired, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Arriving officers found several shell casings at the scene and a building that was struck by gunfire, but no injured people, Richardson said.

Witnesses told police that the shooter exited a large dark SUV, fired several shots, and then fled the area in the SUV, Richardson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

All eyes on Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics