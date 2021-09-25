East Side building struck by gunfire Friday night, Madison police say

An East Side building was struck by gunfire Friday night, Madison police reported.
Police responded to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. after multiple callers reporting shots fired, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Arriving officers found several shell casings at the scene and a building that was struck by gunfire, but no injured people, Richardson said.
Witnesses told police that the shooter exited a large dark SUV, fired several shots, and then fled the area in the SUV, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.