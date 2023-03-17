Since she was 11 years old, East High School senior Kadjata Bah has served her local community through her dedicated work as a student journalist.

“What I love the most about being a journalist is that it’s my job to tell stories,” Bah said. “I’ve had so many amazing conversations with people and thought, ‘Somebody should write a story about this.’ Now I know that I have the ability to write those things.”

Bah, now 18, was recognized for her work when she was recently named Wisconsin’s Journalist of the Year by the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association. She received a $1,000 scholarship and was entered into the National High School Journalist of the Year Competition.

Bah’s entrance into journalism began with the Simpson Street Free Press, the nonprofit and bustling news operation that serves about 250 youths in grades 3 through 12. Students who are involved with Simpson Street have the opportunity to write and publish stories on various media platforms with the help of an editor, receive tutoring and attend youth book clubs. Bah was convinced to join Simpson Street when her younger sister returned home with a published copy of an article she had written for the publication.

“I was really impressed by the fact that the whole entire thing was written by a kid,” she recalled. “So I kind of started because I wanted that opportunity as well. Any kid is going to be excited about the idea of being published.”

Over the past seven years, Bah has quite literally grown up with Simpson Street, as she’s worked her way up to become an education reporter and teen editor for the organization. Along with completing internships with The Capital Times and Madison Magazine, Bah has written for the Eastside News and served as an editor for her high school’s newspaper and literary magazine. Some of her favorite topics to report on include education and environmental issues.

“It just felt really good knowing that I was being recognized for doing something that I loved,” Bah said about winning the award. “I hadn’t really realized everything that I had done over such a long period of time.”

With her years of experience, Bah is passionate about the importance of local journalism. At first, Simpson Street allowed her to write about topics she didn’t learn much about in school. As she’s gotten older, journalism has allowed Bah to inform and connect with numerous community members.

“We need journalists because we’re the first step in action,” she said. “If people don’t know what to take action on, it’s aimless.”

So what’s next for Bah? That’s something she is still figuring out as she waits to hear back from the universities where she has applied. She isn’t sure what she’ll decide to study. But regardless of her path, Bah is sure of one thing — her desire to serve others.

“Whether I become a journalist or not, I just know that I want to help people and I want to help them tell their own stories,” she said. “My hope is that I can fulfill that need.”