Wisconsin exited November last season with a 3-4 record, with all four of those defeats coming against opponents that were ranked when the Badgers played them. The difficult stretch began when the Badgers fell to the Xavier Musketeers, 80-70, on Nov. 16, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

By the time the calendar flips to December, it’s possible the Badgers will have played six games against opponents from power conferences.

In addition to the trip to the Bahamas — where there’s the potential of a Stanford-Florida-Virginia sequence or perhaps a Stanford-Florida-Butler string — UW will travel to Xavier for a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup and will host North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Badgers will end the month with a game at Iowa to open Big Ten play.

