By the time the calendar flips to December, it’s possible the Badgers will have played six games against opponents from power conferences.
In addition to the trip to the Bahamas — where there’s the potential of a Stanford-Florida-Virginia sequence or perhaps a Stanford-Florida-Butler string — UW will travel to Xavier for a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup and will host North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Badgers will end the month with a game at Iowa to open Big Ten play.
UW exited November last season with a 3-4 record, with all four of those defeats coming against opponents that were ranked when the Badgers played them. That difficult stretch began with UW falling to Xavier, Baylor and UCLA in a span of six games, with all three of those games being close down the stretch.