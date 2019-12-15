Early judges scanned thousands of recipes

In the early years of the Wisconsin State Journal cookbook, three ladies decided the fate of thousands of recipes from thousands of readers: Loreen Jacobson, Margaret Nelson and Alice Ferguson.
From 1956, the first year of the cookbook contest, through the early 1960s, these first judges rode the (kitchen) range, weighing the merits of everything from “baked raw ham in a blanket” to “salmon porcupines” and “carrot surprise.” (Seems like family recipe boxes have lots of “surprises.”)
And perusing the crumbling cookbooks, many of which smell like Grandma’s basement, it appears few dishes were easy to make. It was up to the judges, all home economists, to decipher what worked best.
A 1964 State Journal story about Ferguson and Jacobson (Nelson quit judging in 1961) says that, in the first cut, they scanned each and every recipe to pick out the ones that read well. Bear in mind, by 1964, they had reviewed almost 22,000 recipes.
At the time the cookbook contest began, Loreen Jacobson worked at Wisconsin Power & Light Co. as home economics director, a post that no longer exists. She retired in 1963 and has since died.
A 1942 story talks about her return to Madison to become the hostess and manager of the cafeteria at Truax Field, which was bustling with World War II activity.
Her job, she said in the article, was to make the soldiers feel a little more at home by giving them foods their mothers used to make “I suppose war makes all of us want to do something directly for our country. I decided working at an Army camp would be the best way to use my food experience,” she said.
At that time, she was formally Mrs. John Hogan, but Jacobson used her maiden name for her “culinary career,” the story said.
Another judge, Alice Ferguson, was a homemaking adviser to thousands. As head of the Home Service Department at Madison Gas & Electric for 37 years, she answered as many as 150 phone calls a day from distraught homemakers. That department no longer exists.
A 1951 story said she got to the point where she could tell the weather by the nature of the calls: Recipe requests for popcorn balls or fudge or taffy meant rain and children playing indoors; pickles or cake recipes meant Mom had the house to herself.
Ferguson also retired in 1963. She lived near Waunakee with her husband, Jack, and died in 1974. When she left the cookbook contest for one year, in 1962, she was replaced by Christine Nickel.
The last of the early judges, Margaret Nelson, stayed with the cookbook contest for its first five years. She was “a delightfully opinionated lady,” recalled Dorothy Traisman, who was a judge in the late ‘60s.
Nelson, whose mother, May Reynolds, was a nationally noted nutritionist, was determined and strong-willed and thought others should be that way, too, Traisman said.
In 1956, Nelson was teacher-coordinator at the Madison Vocational and Adult School (now Madison Area Technical College). A 1982 story called her a consumer science and credit specialist at UW-Madison. Traisman said Nelson’s strong grounding in finance meant “she was always looking at the dollar signs of things.”
Nelson died in 1993.