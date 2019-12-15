Early judges scanned thousands of recipes

Her job, she said in the article, was to make the soldiers feel a little more at home by giving them foods their mothers used to make “I suppose war makes all of us want to do something directly for our country. I decided working at an Army camp would be the best way to use my food experience,” she said.

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

At that time, she was formally Mrs. John Hogan, but Jacobson used her maiden name for her “culinary career,” the story said.

Another judge, Alice Ferguson, was a homemaking adviser to thousands. As head of the Home Service Department at Madison Gas & Electric for 37 years, she answered as many as 150 phone calls a day from distraught homemakers. That department no longer exists.

A 1951 story said she got to the point where she could tell the weather by the nature of the calls: Recipe requests for popcorn balls or fudge or taffy meant rain and children playing indoors; pickles or cake recipes meant Mom had the house to herself.

Ferguson also retired in 1963. She lived near Waunakee with her husband, Jack, and died in 1974. When she left the cookbook contest for one year, in 1962, she was replaced by Christine Nickel.