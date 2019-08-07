Most who hear “Lambeau” mentioned during every television or radio broadcast of Packers games being played in the stadium that bears his name don’t think twice about the former player and coach — or his complicated history with the team he co-founded with Green Bay Press-Gazette editor George Whitney Calhoun on Aug. 11, 1919.
But for as beloved as the Green Bay native son might have been for going 226-132-22 and winning six world championships, he was also reviled by many of his players, and his irresponsibility might’ve ruined the fledgling franchise long before it became what it is today.
For instance, early in the 1921 season, the Packers’ first in the league that would become the NFL, the Acme Packing Company went bankrupt. In a game at the end of the year, Lambeau was caught using college players who played under pseudonyms and the Packers were booted from the league. They were only reinstated when the league realized the team was too successful to leave out.
When more financial trouble followed in 1922 and the NFL took the franchise away in January 1923, Lambeau and Calhoun spearheaded the formation of the Green Bay Football Corporation along with two other local businessmen.
With his players, Lambeau had a reputation as a better disciplinarian than tactician, although his tough-minded approach often rubbed his players the wrong way. So, too, did his heavy-handed approach, which included exorbitant fines and reneging on promises during contract negotiations. He was also a womanizer whose indiscretions proved to be a distraction.
And, in 1947, Lambeau pushed the team’s co-founder, Calhoun, out of his role as the team’s publicity director.
"Calhoun, until the day he died in 1963, told people he wanted to outlive Lambeau so he could pee on his grave,” team historian Cliff Christl said.
After Calhoun led an attempt to oust Lambeau, Lambeau left the franchise on Feb. 1, 1950, to become head coach of the Chicago Cardinals. He coached four more years — two with the Cardinals and two with the Washington Redskins. On June 1, 1965, Lambeau died in Sturgeon Bay of a heart attack.
In an interview with Christl in 2001, Ward Cuff, a Marquette alum who finished his NFL career with the Packers in 1947 after playing nine years with the New York Giants and one with the Cardinals, minced no words when talking about Lambeau.
“He was a (SOB) in every way you can think of. He was kind of crude and a schemer and a womanizer. He was a real cheat. I don’t know how the hell he kept his job as long as he did,” Cuff told Christl. “A lot of the players didn’t like Curly and there was pretty good reason for it. He was taking their money, trying to date their wives. I’ll tell you, he was bad.”