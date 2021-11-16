 Skip to main content
Dylann Harrington, sr., G, Lodi
Harrington plays points guard for the Blue Devils and is the leading returning scorer at 10.7 points per game. She’s expected to replace the production left by Lauryn Milne, who averaged 16.2 points last season. Harrington was a force from beyond the arc, making 28 of 70 attempts last season. Her first-year coach Nathan Morter said her court vision and decision making are some of her strengths. She averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals a game for the Blue Devils.

