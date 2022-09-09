Meet Dusty, Shadow, Astria and Rose! They lovely kitties enjoy playtime and are well-socialized with people of all ages and... View on PetFinder
Dusty
Madison police said in a statement Friday that the operation was aimed at "proactive enforcement of liquor laws."
Tim Michels calls for 'pitchforks and torches' after story on his giving to anti-abortion, other groups
Tim Michels, Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor, is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.
Thoughts on Braelon Allen's pass protection, Nick Herbig playing like a star, a Badgers lineman stepping up and a smart changeup the offense showed in Week 1.
'Calculated homicide' brings life with no possibility of release in killing of UW doctor and husband
"It took time to plan this killing," a judge said. "This was a calculated homicide."
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
Dan Schachte was an NHL official for 30 years after starting in the profession as a youth in the Madison area.
Saturday's 38-0 trouncing of Illinois State was the first home game where fans could enjoy a multi-level $77.6 million pavilion that marks a major change in the Camp Randall experience.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with substantial injuries and cited for sudden pedestrian movement, police said.
“It made sense to me at the time,” one Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for .... They’re nuts.”