Name: Duskie Age: Adult (1-6 years) Weight: ~19 Ibs Personality: Hey there, I'm Duskie! I'm a playful poodle looking for... View on PetFinder
The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdoses to the State Patrol’s own evidence locker.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve moves up timetable for a potential rate hike to 2022, from 2023, as economy and inflation pick up.
Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base.
Khari Sanford, who is accused in last year's fatal shooting of a married couple, wrote a letter to the judge in his case earlier this month. A trial is scheduled for May.
UW safety Scott Nelson, who will line up across from Coan on Saturday at Soldier Field, said of his close friend: "I love the kid. I’ll always love the kid."
Wisconsin lost for a seventh consecutive time to a ranked opponent. Here’s why columnist Jim Polzin has "zero faith" the program can be good this season.
"Why would I have a showroom with area rugs on it if I think it's any rain?" Rubin said.
Tickets for Saturday's Badgers football game are sold out on the primary market and you're probably going to have to open the wallet pretty wide to get some from secondary sellers.
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
Paul Chryst has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents and is 5-7 overall over a 12-game stretch dating to late in the 2019 season. Mediocrity is becoming the program's identity.
