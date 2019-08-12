Q: Molly Haggerty (above) had an impact freshman season but then sat out a year following back surgery and had an up and down season last year. During your summer exhibition tour of Europe, did you see signs of the old Molly or even a new-and-improved Molly?
A. SHEFFIELD: “There wasn’t a better player on our team in Europe than Molly. The important thing is that she knows it. She knows she was. Her skills, her strength, her athleticism and her game have been improving over the past couple years, but I’m not sure that her inner confidence, her swagger, has been where we want it.
“I see that back and I see that back consistently. There’s a lot of strength from her. She’s not as dependent on the pats on the back and the pep talks right now. There’s a real inner confidence.”